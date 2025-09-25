Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Shardiya Navratri 2025: Know The Spritual Significance Of Charity During This Auspicious Festival

The tradition of charity emphasise that Navratri is not only a festival of worship and devotion but also a period to practice generosity, believed to bring prosperity, peace, and divine blessings.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 10:11 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Charity holds importance not only on religious festivals dedicated to deities but also on any auspicious occasion. According to scriptures and Puranas, donating during Navratri is considered especially fruitful.

This sacred period is believed to be a time when even the smallest good deeds can transform one’s life. Ancient texts describe this phase of the stars as “the peak of divine energy.”

The Skana Puran mentions that during Navratri, Goddess Shakti remains particularly active and compassionate toward devotees. Similarly, the Markandeya Puran highlights through Durga Saptashati that sincere worship of the Goddess removes adversities from life.

Mythological References

King Sutikshna’s Story (Ramayana)
It is said that King Sutikshna observed the Navratri fast and donated to the needy. As a result, his kingdom flourished with prosperity and happiness.

Satyavan–Savitri (Mahabharata)
According to the epic, Savitri’s devotion, fasting, and prayers to the Goddess restored the life of her husband Satyavan, showing how faith and penance can even alter destiny and conquer death.

The Tradition Of Kanya Pujan

Folklore recounts that a sage offered food and gifts to young girls on the final day of Navratri. This act of reverence ended his hardships and brought lasting peace and stability to his life.

Day-Wise Charity During Navratri

The scriptures describe the importance of different forms of charity for each day of Navratri:

  • Day 1: Food donation (Anna Daan)
  • Day 2: Clothing donation
  • Day 3: Offering lamps (Deepdaan)
  • Day 4: Cow donation or offering Tulsi
  • Day 5: Water donation
  • Day 6: Knowledge donation
  • Day 7: Kanya Pujan (worship of young girls)
  • Day 8: Annakoot Bhog (feast offering)
  • Day 9: Final oblation and charity (Purnahuti)

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 10:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
Durga Puja 2025 Navratri 2025 Shardiya Navratri 2025 Significance Of Charity What To Donate During Navratri
