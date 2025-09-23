Shardiya Navratri 2025 Tips: Missed First-Day Kalash Sthapana? Here’s How To Continue Puja

Shardiya Navratri 2025: Shardiya Navratri 2025 begins on Monday, 22nd September and continues until 1st October 2025. Traditionally, the first day marks Kalash Sthapana or Ghatasthapana, invoking the divine energy of Goddess Durga into a sacred pot, symbolising the removal of all negative energies. However, if you are unable to perform Kalash Sthapana due to work commitments, space limitations, or other reasons, don’t worry, there are alternative ways to conduct the nine-day Navratri puja with devotion and faith.

ALSO READ: Sharadiya Navratri 2025: Worship Of Nine Forms Of Goddess Durga And Their Significance

The Significance Of Kalash Sthapana

Kalash Sthapana during Navratri involves invoking the divine energy (Shakti) into a pot or kalash. Placing this pot in the Ishan (northeast) corner of your home symbolises positivity and removes negativity. It is believed that this practice attracts divine blessings for health, wealth, and spiritual growth during the nine-day festival.

Missed Kalash Sthapana? Here’s What You Can Do

Busy schedules or small living spaces may prevent some devotees from performing Kalash Sthapana on the first day. You can still receive the full benefits of the festival by:

Placing an image of Goddess Durga in a clean and sacred area of your home.

Lighting an Akhand Jyoti (eternal lamp) beside the image.

If continuous lighting for nine days is not possible, you can light lamps morning and evening, ensuring the ritual is consistent daily.

Alternate Worship Tips From Experts

Devotees who miss Kalash Sthapana should focus on devotion rather than rituals.

Consistent prayers, lighting lamps, and offering flowers to Goddess Durga will bring blessings equivalent to traditional Kalash Sthapana.

The key is faith and continuity, perform the chosen method with sincerity for all nine days.