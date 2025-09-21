Sharadiya Navratri 2025: Worship Of Nine Forms Of Goddess Durga And Their Significance

Sharadiya Navratri is one of the most significant festivals in Hindu tradition, dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms. Spiritually and religiously, it is believed that devotion during these nine days brings prosperity, peace, and fulfillment of desires. This year, Sharadiya Navratri will begin on September 22, 2025 (Ashwin Shukla Pratipada) and conclude on October 1, 2025 (Mahanavami).

Each day is devoted to one form of Goddess Durga, and worship rituals, meditation, and chanting of specific mantras are said to invoke divine blessings. Devotees believe that the Goddess grants protection from difficulties, diseases, and sorrows, while also bestowing wealth, strength, and happiness.

Worship Of The Nine Forms Of Goddess Durga During Navratri

Day 1 – Shailputri:

Worshipping Shailputri improves physical health. Devotees may light a ghee lamp, offer ghee preparations, and chant "Om Hreem Shreem Shailputri Devyai Namah".

Day 2 – Brahmacharini:

Prayers to Brahmacharini bring longevity and stability in life. Sugar is offered as prasad, and donations of sugar are made. Mantra: "Om Hreem Shreem Brahmacharini Devyai Namah".

Day 3 – Chandraghanta:

Worshipping Chandraghanta helps remove sorrows. Devotees should offer milk-based sweets and recite "Om Hreem Shreem Chandraghanta Devyai Namah".

Day 4 – Kushmanda:

This form is worshipped for knowledge and wisdom. Malpua can be offered and given in charity, along with chanting "Om Hreem Shreem Kushmanda Devyai Namah".

Day 5 – Skandamata:

Associated with prosperity and business success, Skandamata is offered bananas, with donations to Brahmins. Mantra: "Om Hreem Shreem Skandamata Devyai Namah".

Day 6 – Katyayani:

Prayers to Katyayani are believed to bring beauty, attraction, and early marriage. Honey should be offered as prasad while chanting "Om Hreem Shreem Katyayani Devyai Namah".

Day 7 – Kalaratri:

Known for protection from grief and sudden dangers, Kalaratri is worshipped with jaggery offerings and charity. Mantra: "Om Hreem Shreem Kalaratri Devyai Namah".

Day 8 – Mahagauri:

Worshipping Mahagauri relieves concerns related to children. Devotees may offer coconuts and recite the sacred mantra, "Sarvamangala Mangalye Shivae Sarvartha Sadhike, Sharanye Tryambake Gauri Narayani Namostute."

Day 9 – Siddhidatri:

This form grants power, removes fear, and protects from untimely death. Black sesame seeds should be offered and donated. Mantra: "Om Hreem Shreem Siddhidatri Devyai Namah".

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]