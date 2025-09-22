Shardiya Navratri 2025: 9 Auspicious Colours And Remedies For Each Day To Please Maa Durga

Shardiya Navratri 2025: Shardiya Navratri is one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals across India, dedicated to the nine forms of Maa Durga. In 2025, the festival begins on 22 September and continues for nine days filled with devotion, rituals, and cultural traditions.

Each day of Navratri is associated with a specific form of Maa Durga, and every goddess has a favourite colour and offering that symbolises her divine energy. According to beliefs, offering these colours and remedies during puja not only pleases the goddess but also removes sorrows and brings happiness, prosperity, and strength into life.

ALSO READ: Shardiya Navratri 2025 Day 1: Significance, Puja Vidhi, And Colour Of Goddess Shailaputri

Day 1 – Maa Shailputri (Yellow)

On the first day, devotees worship Maa Shailputri. Offering yellow flowers, clothes, and sweets is considered auspicious. Wearing yellow fills life with energy, opportunities, and prosperity.

Day 2 – Maa Brahmacharini (Green)

The second day is dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini, symbol of penance and discipline. Green offerings, leaves, and items of adornment are offered. This colour enhances willpower and brings peace.

Day 3 – Maa Chandraghanta (Yellow And Green)

On the third day, Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped with a combination of yellow and green. This union symbolises courage, balance, and confidence.

Day 4 – Maa Kushmanda (Orange)

The fourth day is for Maa Kushmanda. The colour orange symbolises enthusiasm and energy. Offering orange fruits, sweets, and clothes helps remove obstacles and ensures success.

Day 5 – Maa Skandmata (White)

The fifth day is dedicated to Maa Skandmata. White offerings and attire symbolise purity and calmness. Devotees believe this colour brings peace and prosperity to the home.

Day 6 – Maa Katyayani (Red)

On the sixth day, Maa Katyayani is worshipped with red flowers, clothes, and fruits. Red is the colour of courage, power, and victory, helping remove enemies and obstacles.

Day 7 – Maa Kalaratri (Blue)

The seventh day is for Maa Kalaratri, symbol of fierce power. Blue colour is offered to ward off negativity and bring fearlessness into life.

Day 8 – Maa Mahagauri (Pink)

On the eighth day, Maa Mahagauri is worshipped with pink offerings. Pink signifies love, compassion, and positivity. Devotees believe it brings sweetness in relationships and harmony at home.

Day 9 – Maa Siddhidatri (Purple)

The final day is dedicated to Maa Siddhidatri. The colour purple represents spiritual growth and wisdom. Offering purple attire and items is believed to grant siddhis and success.

By following these day-wise colours and remedies during Shardiya Navratri 2025, devotees invite divine blessings, peace, and happiness into their lives while strengthening their bond with Maa Durga.