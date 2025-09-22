Shardiya Navratri 2025 Day 1: Significance, Puja Vidhi, And Colour Of Goddess Shailaputri

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionShardiya Navratri 2025 Day 1: Significance, Puja Vidhi, And Colour Of Goddess Shailaputri

Shardiya Navratri 2025 Day 1 is dedicated to Maa Shailaputri. Know her significance, puja vidhi, and the colour devotees should wear on this day.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 22 Sep 2025 08:41 AM (IST)

Shardiya Navratri 2025: Shardiya Navratri 2025 begins with the worship of Maa Shailaputri, the first form of Navdurga. Considered the daughter of King Himalaya, Shailaputri symbolises purity, strength, and divine power. On this day, devotees commence the nine-day festival with Ghatasthapana and offer prayers to Maa Shailaputri, seeking blessings for confidence, peace, and stability in life.

ALSO READ: Navratri 2025 Wishes: Heartfelt Messages To Share With Loved Ones On This Auspicious Day

Puja Vidhi Of Maa Shailaputri

The rituals on the first day of Shardiya Navratri hold great significance. Devotees begin with Kalash Sthapana and Ganesh Puja before offering sacred items to the goddess. Maa Shailaputri is worshipped with ghee, milk, honey, flowers, and especially white offerings, as they are considered highly auspicious. Special puja samagri include kalash, coconut, red or white cloth, chandan, roli, akshat, flowers, incense, fruits, sweets, and grains for germination.

It is also customary for yogis to meditate on the Muladhara Chakra while worshipping Maa Shailaputri to purify the mind of negative emotions.

Maa Shailputri's Mantra:

"Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah
Vande Vanchhitalabhaya Chandrardha Krita Shekharam."

Significance Of Maa Shailaputri

Maa Shailaputri represents the energy of the mountains and is revered as a form of strength and stability. Worshipping her is believed to bestow courage, patience, and inner peace upon devotees. According to tradition, she grants blessings of prosperity, positivity, and marital harmony, making her worship especially auspicious for unmarried girls seeking a life partner.

Colour Of The Day

On the first day of Shardiya Navratri 2025, devotees are advised to wear white or orange, colours deeply associated with purity, devotion, and energy. These shades are considered favourites of Maa Shailaputri and are believed to invite divine blessings and positivity into one’s life.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 22 Sep 2025 08:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shardiya Navratri 2025 Maa Shailaputri Puja Shailaputri Significance
