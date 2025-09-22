Shardiya Navratri 2025 Day 1: Significance, Puja Vidhi, And Colour Of Goddess Shailaputri

Shardiya Navratri 2025: Shardiya Navratri 2025 begins with the worship of Maa Shailaputri, the first form of Navdurga. Considered the daughter of King Himalaya, Shailaputri symbolises purity, strength, and divine power. On this day, devotees commence the nine-day festival with Ghatasthapana and offer prayers to Maa Shailaputri, seeking blessings for confidence, peace, and stability in life.

Puja Vidhi Of Maa Shailaputri

The rituals on the first day of Shardiya Navratri hold great significance. Devotees begin with Kalash Sthapana and Ganesh Puja before offering sacred items to the goddess. Maa Shailaputri is worshipped with ghee, milk, honey, flowers, and especially white offerings, as they are considered highly auspicious. Special puja samagri include kalash, coconut, red or white cloth, chandan, roli, akshat, flowers, incense, fruits, sweets, and grains for germination.

It is also customary for yogis to meditate on the Muladhara Chakra while worshipping Maa Shailaputri to purify the mind of negative emotions.

Maa Shailputri's Mantra:

"Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah

Vande Vanchhitalabhaya Chandrardha Krita Shekharam."

Significance Of Maa Shailaputri

Maa Shailaputri represents the energy of the mountains and is revered as a form of strength and stability. Worshipping her is believed to bestow courage, patience, and inner peace upon devotees. According to tradition, she grants blessings of prosperity, positivity, and marital harmony, making her worship especially auspicious for unmarried girls seeking a life partner.

Colour Of The Day

On the first day of Shardiya Navratri 2025, devotees are advised to wear white or orange, colours deeply associated with purity, devotion, and energy. These shades are considered favourites of Maa Shailaputri and are believed to invite divine blessings and positivity into one’s life.

