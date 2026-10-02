India Create History! Win First Asian Games Women's Hockey Gold After 44 Years

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India won Asian Games gold, ending 44-year wait.

Lalremsiami's early goal gave India 1-0 lead.

Disciplined defense secured gold and 2028 Olympic qualification.

Asian Games Women's Hockey Final: India’s women’s hockey team have ended a 44-year wait for Asian Games gold, edging past China 1-0 in a tense final in 2026. The victory marks their first gold medal in the continental tournament since 1982 and caps a memorable campaign. The decisive moment arrived in the 10th minute when Lalremsiami produced a superb finish, sending the ball into the top corner to put India in front. China refused to back down and immediately began testing the Indian defence.

India Hold Firm Under Relentless Pressure

China's pressure eventually earned them a penalty stroke, but experienced goalkeeper Savita Punia came up with a crucial save to preserve India’s advantage.

With the narrow lead intact, China continued to push forward and created opportunities through penalty corners.

India, however, defended with discipline and repeatedly frustrated their opponents.

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The pressure only intensified as the match moved towards its final stages. India looked for openings on the counter-attack but were unable to find the second goal that could have settled the contest.

As the clock ticked down, China threw everything into attack in an attempt to force an equaliser.

China Pulls Goalkeeper, But India Refuse To Crack

China eventually withdrew their goalkeeper, giving them an extra outfield player and allowing them to commit even more bodies forward.

India remained composed despite the late onslaught, protecting their precious one-goal cushion until the final whistle.

The result triggered celebrations among the Indian players as they completed a historic title triumph.

The gold medal also carries added significance beyond the Asian Games podium. India’s victory has secured the women’s hockey team a place at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

After decades, India have finally reclaimed the Asian Games women’s hockey crown, courtesy of a determined defensive display that ensured Lalremsiami’s early strike proved enough to deliver gold.