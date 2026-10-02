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English NewsSportsHockeyIndia Create History! Win First Asian Games Women's Hockey Gold After 44 Years

India Create History! Win First Asian Games Women's Hockey Gold After 44 Years

India defeated China for Asian Games women’s hockey gold as Lalremsiami’s early strike and Savita Punia’s save proved decisive.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 02 Oct 2026 06:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India won Asian Games gold, ending 44-year wait.
  • Lalremsiami's early goal gave India 1-0 lead.
  • Disciplined defense secured gold and 2028 Olympic qualification.

Asian Games Women's Hockey Final: India’s women’s hockey team have ended a 44-year wait for Asian Games gold, edging past China 1-0 in a tense final in 2026. The victory marks their first gold medal in the continental tournament since 1982 and caps a memorable campaign. The decisive moment arrived in the 10th minute when Lalremsiami produced a superb finish, sending the ball into the top corner to put India in front. China refused to back down and immediately began testing the Indian defence.

India Hold Firm Under Relentless Pressure

China's pressure eventually earned them a penalty stroke, but experienced goalkeeper Savita Punia came up with a crucial save to preserve India’s advantage.

With the narrow lead intact, China continued to push forward and created opportunities through penalty corners.

India, however, defended with discipline and repeatedly frustrated their opponents.

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The pressure only intensified as the match moved towards its final stages. India looked for openings on the counter-attack but were unable to find the second goal that could have settled the contest.

As the clock ticked down, China threw everything into attack in an attempt to force an equaliser.

China Pulls Goalkeeper, But India Refuse To Crack

China eventually withdrew their goalkeeper, giving them an extra outfield player and allowing them to commit even more bodies forward.

India remained composed despite the late onslaught, protecting their precious one-goal cushion until the final whistle.

The result triggered celebrations among the Indian players as they completed a historic title triumph.

The gold medal also carries added significance beyond the Asian Games podium. India’s victory has secured the women’s hockey team a place at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

After decades, India have finally reclaimed the Asian Games women’s hockey crown, courtesy of a determined defensive display that ensured Lalremsiami’s early strike proved enough to deliver gold.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the final score of the Asian Games Women's Hockey Final?

India defeated China 1-0 in the final. Lalremsiami scored the decisive goal for India in the 10th minute.

How long had India waited for this Asian Games gold medal in women's hockey?

India ended a 44-year wait for the Asian Games gold medal. It was their first gold medal in the continental tournament since 1982.

Who scored India's winning goal in the final match?

Lalremsiami scored the decisive goal for India in the 10th minute. She produced a superb finish to put India ahead.

What additional significance does India's gold medal carry?

India's victory secured the women's hockey team a place at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. This adds significant value beyond the Asian Games podium.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Oct 2026 05:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Asian Games Hockey Asian Games 2026 Asian Games Medals
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