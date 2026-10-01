Sharadiya Navratri in 2026 will begin on October 11 and conclude on October 20. During this period, Durga Puja and Dussehra are also celebrated.
Sharadiya Navratri 2026: Navratri Begins October 11, Check Ghatasthapana Muhurat, Dates And Complete Calendar
Sharadiya Navratri 2026 will begin on October 11 and conclude on October 20. Check the complete Navratri date calendar, Ghatasthapana Muhurat, Durga Ashtami and Navami dates.
- Sharadiya Navratri 2026 runs October 11-20, marking good's victory.
- Ghatasthapana October 11 begins festival; Durga immersion October 20.
- Devotees observe fasting, goddess worship, meditation, and charity.
Sharadiya Navratri 2026 Date: Chaitra Navratri concludes today. Devotees of the Mother Goddess will now await Sharadiya Navratri. Sharadiya Navratri is the most popular and important of all Navratris. Durga Puja and Dussehra are also celebrated during this period.
This year, Sharadiya Navratri will begin on October 11, 2026, and conclude on October 20, 2026. During Sharadiya Navratri, people book tickets in advance to travel home. Therefore, learn about the dates, calendar, and auspicious time for Kalash installation, from Ghatasthapana to Navami Tithi and Vrat Parana.
Sharadiya Navratri 2026 Date Calendar
- October 11, 2026 - Pratipada date, Ghatasthapana
- October 12, 2026 - Dwitiya Tithi
- October 13, 2026 - Tritiya Tithi
- October 14, 2026 - Chaturthi date
- October 15, 2026 - Panchami Tithi
- October 16, 2026 - Shashthi Tithi (Durga Puja begins)
- October 17, 2026 - Seventh day, Mahasaptami
- October 18, 2026 - Saptami
- October 19, 2026 - Durga Ashtami date
- 20 October 2026 - Navami Tithi, Navratri fast breaking, Durga immersion, Vijayadashami.
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Sharadiya Navratri Ghatasthapana 2026
The Pratipada date of Ashwin Shukla Paksha will start from 9.19 pm on October 10, 2026, and will end on the next day i.e., October 11, 2026, at 9.30 pm.
- Ghatasthapana Muhurta - 06:19 am - 10:12 am
- Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurta - 11:44 am - 12:31 pm
Importance Of Sharadiya Navratri In Puranas
According to the Puranas, when the demon Mahishasura wreaked havoc in the three worlds, Goddess Durga appeared at the request of the gods and fought for nine days, slaying him on the tenth day. Sharadiya Navratri is considered a symbol of the victory of righteousness over unrighteousness and good over evil.
- In Sharadiya Navratri, the Sun is in Dakshinayan, which is considered to be the time of meditation, penance and gaining power.
- By doing meditation during these days, the soul gets purified and devotion towards God increases.
- Sharadiya Navratri involves worshipping the fierce and powerful forms of the Goddess, symbolizing the destruction of evil.
- According to the Puranas, devotion done during these days eliminates sins and paves the way for attaining salvation.
- By doing sadhana during Sharadiya Navratri, obstacles are destroyed, enemies are defeated and self-confidence increases.
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What To Do During Sharadiya Navratri
- Ghatasthapana (Kalash installation): On the first day, install the Kalash ritually and invoke Goddess Durga.
- Fasting and abstinence - Keep a fruit or waterless fast as per your faith, which purifies both the mind and body.
- Worship of Navadurga - Worship different forms of the Mother Goddess (from Shailputri to Siddhidatri) every day.
- Charity - Donate food, clothes, and money to the poor, which leads to the attainment of virtue.
- Reciting Durga Saptashati - Reciting its chapters for nine days or daily is considered extremely fruitful. If this is not possible, recite the Durga Chalisa.
- Havan and Yagya - Performing havan on the day of Ashtami or Navami is especially fruitful.
- Kanya Pujan (Kanya Bhoj) - On Ashtami or Navami, worship and feed small girls, considering them as goddesses.
Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.
Frequently Asked Questions
When is Sharadiya Navratri in 2026?
What is the significance of Sharadiya Navratri?
Sharadiya Navratri symbolizes the victory of righteousness over unrighteousness. It is considered a time for meditation, penance, and gaining power, purifying the soul and increasing devotion.
What are the auspicious timings for Ghatasthapana during Sharadiya Navratri 2026?
The Ghatasthapana Muhurta is from 06:19 am to 10:12 am on October 11, 2026. An Abhijit Muhurta is also available from 11:44 am to 12:31 pm.
What rituals are performed during Sharadiya Navratri?
Devotees perform Ghatasthapana, observe fasts, and worship Navadurga. Charity, reciting Durga Saptashati, Havan, and Kanya Pujan are also common practices.