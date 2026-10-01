Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sharadiya Navratri 2026 runs October 11-20, marking good's victory.

Ghatasthapana October 11 begins festival; Durga immersion October 20.

Devotees observe fasting, goddess worship, meditation, and charity.

Sharadiya Navratri 2026 Date: Chaitra Navratri concludes today. Devotees of the Mother Goddess will now await Sharadiya Navratri. Sharadiya Navratri is the most popular and important of all Navratris. Durga Puja and Dussehra are also celebrated during this period.

This year, Sharadiya Navratri will begin on October 11, 2026, and conclude on October 20, 2026. During Sharadiya Navratri, people book tickets in advance to travel home. Therefore, learn about the dates, calendar, and auspicious time for Kalash installation, from Ghatasthapana to Navami Tithi and Vrat Parana.

Sharadiya Navratri 2026 Date Calendar

October 11, 2026 - Pratipada date, Ghatasthapana

October 12, 2026 - Dwitiya Tithi

October 13, 2026 - Tritiya Tithi

October 14, 2026 - Chaturthi date

October 15, 2026 - Panchami Tithi

October 16, 2026 - Shashthi Tithi (Durga Puja begins)

October 17, 2026 - Seventh day, Mahasaptami

October 18, 2026 - Saptami

October 19, 2026 - Durga Ashtami date

20 October 2026 - Navami Tithi, Navratri fast breaking, Durga immersion, Vijayadashami.

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Sharadiya Navratri Ghatasthapana 2026

The Pratipada date of Ashwin Shukla Paksha will start from 9.19 pm on October 10, 2026, and will end on the next day i.e., October 11, 2026, at 9.30 pm.

Ghatasthapana Muhurta - 06:19 am - 10:12 am

Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurta - 11:44 am - 12:31 pm

Importance Of Sharadiya Navratri In Puranas

According to the Puranas, when the demon Mahishasura wreaked havoc in the three worlds, Goddess Durga appeared at the request of the gods and fought for nine days, slaying him on the tenth day. Sharadiya Navratri is considered a symbol of the victory of righteousness over unrighteousness and good over evil.

In Sharadiya Navratri, the Sun is in Dakshinayan, which is considered to be the time of meditation, penance and gaining power.

By doing meditation during these days, the soul gets purified and devotion towards God increases.

Sharadiya Navratri involves worshipping the fierce and powerful forms of the Goddess, symbolizing the destruction of evil.

According to the Puranas, devotion done during these days eliminates sins and paves the way for attaining salvation.

By doing sadhana during Sharadiya Navratri, obstacles are destroyed, enemies are defeated and self-confidence increases.

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What To Do During Sharadiya Navratri

Ghatasthapana (Kalash installation): On the first day, install the Kalash ritually and invoke Goddess Durga.

Fasting and abstinence - Keep a fruit or waterless fast as per your faith, which purifies both the mind and body.

Worship of Navadurga - Worship different forms of the Mother Goddess (from Shailputri to Siddhidatri) every day.

Charity - Donate food, clothes, and money to the poor, which leads to the attainment of virtue.

Reciting Durga Saptashati - Reciting its chapters for nine days or daily is considered extremely fruitful. If this is not possible, recite the Durga Chalisa.

Havan and Yagya - Performing havan on the day of Ashtami or Navami is especially fruitful.

Kanya Pujan (Kanya Bhoj) - On Ashtami or Navami, worship and feed small girls, considering them as goddesses.