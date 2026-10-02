Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fast breaking on October 4 follows traditional morning rituals.

Jivitputrika Vrat, popularly known as Jitiya Vrat or Jiutiya, is observed by mothers for the long life, good health and happiness of their children. The three-day festival begins with the Nahay Khay ritual and concludes with the breaking of the fast, known as Paran. In 2026, Jitiya Vrat begins with Nahay Khay on Friday, October 2. Mothers will observe the main Nirjala fast on Saturday, October 3, while the fast will be concluded on Sunday, October 4.

Jitiya Vrat 2026: Important Dates And Timings

Nahay Khay – October 2, 2026

The first day of Jitiya Vrat, known as Nahay Khay, will be observed on Friday, October 2, 2026.

Main Jitiya Vrat – October 3, 2026

The main Jitiya Vrat and Nirjala fast will be observed on Saturday, October 3. The Ashtami Tithi is scheduled to begin at around 7:59 AM on October 3.

Jitiya Puja Muhurat

The traditional puja will be performed during the Pradosh Kaal on October 3. According to the source, the auspicious puja period will be from 6:05 PM to 8:29 PM.

Paran – October 4, 2026

The fast will be broken on Sunday, October 4, after the Ashtami Tithi ends and after sunrise. Devotees traditionally complete the morning rituals before beginning the Paran.

Nahay Khay: What Is The Tradition?

Nahay Khay marks the beginning of Jitiya Vrat. On this day, devotees wake up early and take a ritual bath, either in a holy river or pond or at home using water mixed with Ganga water. After bathing, the house and kitchen are cleaned as part of the purification ritual.

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What Is Eaten On Nahay Khay?

A traditional satvik meal is prepared on Nahay Khay. In parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh and the Terai region of Nepal, dishes such as noni saag, madua roti and jhinguni (ridge gourd) sabzi are traditionally prepared. The night of Nahay Khay is also associated with Othgan or Sargahi, during which fruits or water may be consumed before dawn before beginning the extended Nirjala fast.

Jitiya Vrat Puja Vidhi

1. Take The Vrat Sankalp

On October 3, devotees take a bath in the morning and offer water to the Sun God. They then take a vow for the long life and well-being of their children and begin the Nirjala fast.

2. Prepare The Puja Area

In the evening, the puja area is cleaned and traditionally prepared using cow dung or clean soil.

3. Install Lord Jimutavahana's Idol

According to tradition, an idol of Lord Jimutavahana made from clay or kusha grass is installed for the puja. Symbols representing a kite and a jackal are also made near the idol.

4. Offer Puja Items

Mustard oil, sindoor, flowers, akshat (uncooked rice), fruits and soaked gram are offered to Lord Jimutavahana during the puja.

5. Listen To The Jivitputrika Vrat Katha

During the Pradosh Kaal, devotees traditionally gather to listen to the Jivitputrika Vrat Katha. After the story is recited, the sacred Jitiya thread, usually red or yellow, is worn around the neck.

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Jitiya Vrat Paran: How To Break The Fast?

Jitiya is considered a difficult fast as devotees traditionally observe it without food and water for about 24 hours. On October 4, the fast should be concluded after the Ashtami Tithi ends and after sunrise. Devotees traditionally take a bath in the morning, offer arghya to the Sun God and complete their prayers. After the rituals, water and Prasad are consumed first to conclude the fast. A traditional meal is then taken with family.

Jitiya Vrat 2026 Significance

Jivitputrika Vrat is traditionally observed by mothers with prayers for the long life, good health and prosperity of their children. The festival is associated with devotion to Lord Jimutavahana and is observed through rituals, fasting and listening to the vrat katha. The information about Jitiya Vrat dates, timings and rituals is based on traditional religious beliefs and practices. ABP Live does not independently verify these beliefs. Readers are advised to consult knowledgeable experts regarding religious practices and rituals.