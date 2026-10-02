Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MP Milind Deora urged Modi for pilot's Ashoka Chakra.

Pilot Machchhar thwarted co-pilot's attempt to seize aircraft.

The flight diverted safely with 174 passengers onboard.

Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the government to consider Flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for the Ashoka Chakra for his alleged role in foiling an attempt to take control of a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight and protecting the lives of 174 passengers.

“I am writing to you regarding Captain Smit Machchhar, the Mumbai-born pilot whose extraordinary courage and presence of mind during the recent Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv helped save the lives of all 174 passengers on board,” Deora said in his letter.

He said Machchhar’s courage had been recognised in India and abroad, adding that formally honouring the pilot would send a broader message about bravery and selflessness.

“I believe that formally recognising such an act would carry significance far beyond the honour bestowed upon one individual. It would send a powerful message, particularly to our young people, that courage is not confined to the battlefield or to any particular profession,” Deora added.

Milind Deora Seeks Ashoka Chakra For Smit Machchhar

In his letter, Deora said Machchhar’s actions went beyond the responsibilities of his profession and demonstrated “courage, selflessness and duty” in an extreme situation.

Describing the Ashoka Chakra as India’s highest peacetime gallantry decoration, the MP urged the government to consider Machchhar for the honour. The award recognises conspicuous bravery, valour or self-sacrifice away from the face of the enemy.

What Happened On Flydubai Flight FZ1073?

Machchhar, a Mumbai-born pilot, was seriously injured after his co-pilot allegedly attacked him and attempted to take control of Flydubai flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

The aircraft, carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children, transmitted emergency signals and rapidly lost altitude before diverting to Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Airport in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

According to accounts of the incident, an Israeli passenger and a crew member managed to enter the cockpit and helped overpower the co-pilot after the alleged attack. The UAE has launched an investigation, while the motive behind the incident remains under probe.

PM Modi Praises Pilot’s Courage

Deora’s appeal comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Machchhar over a video call and praised his courage, presence of mind and composure during the ordeal.

Modi told the pilot that the country was proud of his efforts to protect the lives of those on board.

During the conversation, Machchhar told the Prime Minister that he recites the Hanuman Chalisa whenever he faces difficulties and had done so during the tense moments aboard the flight. He also described Modi as his “biggest idol”.