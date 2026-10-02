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English NewsNews‘11 Seconds On Rooftop’: 33-Sec CCTV Footage Shows What happened Before Premanand Maharaj Disciple’s Death

‘11 Seconds On Rooftop’: 33-Sec CCTV Footage Shows What happened Before Premanand Maharaj Disciple’s Death

A CCTV video shows Premanand Maharaj’s disciple Rasik Dulari Sharan sitting on a Vrindavan rooftop before falling to his death. Police are probing the circumstances.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 02 Oct 2026 07:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CCTV shows disciple Rasik Dulari Sharan jumping from rooftop.
  • Police investigate death; disciple fall prompted ashram changes.
  • Ashram suspended initiations, restricted blessings, changed disciple dress code.

A fresh CCTV video showing the moments before the death of 25-year-old Deepak Lodhi, alias Rasik Dulari Sharan, a disciple of Premanand Maharaj, has surfaced, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding his fall from the fourth floor of a building in Vrindavan’s Varah Ghat area.

The 33-second CCTV footage shows Rasik Dulari Sharan sitting on the rooftop for around 11 seconds before suddenly getting up and jumping. Another disciple is seen climbing the stairs towards the rooftop, apparently to approach him, but he jumps before the person can reach him.

The incident took place at Gau Kripa Kunj, where disciples of Premanand Maharaj reside. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death and questioning other disciples staying at the building. CCTV footage is also being examined.

CCTV Footage Raises Questions Over What Happened Before Death

The footage has raised questions about what happened before Rasik Dulari Sharan reached the rooftop. Reports circulating on social media have also made claims about an alleged genital injury, but police have not yet established the circumstances that led to his death.

The investigation is underway, with police questioning other disciples and examining available CCTV footage to determine what happened before the fall.

Premanand Maharaj Ashram Changes Arrangements

Meanwhile, the incident has prompted significant changes in arrangements at Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj Ashram in Vrindavan.

The ashram has indefinitely suspended final initiation ceremonies and the scheduled attendance of disciples seeking Premanand Maharaj’s blessings. The restrictions came into effect on October 1.

The dress code for initiated disciples residing in Vrindavan has also been changed. They have been instructed to stop wearing yellow and white clothes and instead dress like ordinary devotees. Only ascetics and the saint’s personal attendants will continue wearing the traditional colours.

Disciples Seen In Ordinary-Coloured Clothes

The changes follow the controversy surrounding the disciple’s death and negative comments on social media.

Information about the new arrangements was shared on the Braj Sant Mahima social media platform, although the post was not an official communication from the ashram. However, an attendant at the ashram’s enquiry counter confirmed some of the changes.

The impact of the restrictions was visible on Wednesday, when disciples were seen visiting the ashram in ordinary-coloured clothes instead of their usual yellow and white attire. The number of devotees visiting the ashram has also declined since the incident.

Devotees Left Disappointed

Several devotees who had travelled from other cities to meet Premanand Maharaj were left disappointed due to the restrictions.

Subodh Kumar, who arrived from Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, said he had come to seek the saint’s blessings but could not meet him because of the restrictions.

Arun Kumar, who travelled from Ayodhya, was seen chanting outside the ashram. He said he was scheduled to attend a session before initiation on Wednesday but had to postpone his plans after the suspension.

He planned to visit temples in Vrindavan before returning on Thursday morning.

Premanand Maharaj is currently staying in seclusion at an ashram in Belvan, Mant.

Frequently Asked Questions

What significant changes have been made at Premanand Maharaj's ashram?

The Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj Ashram has indefinitely suspended final initiation ceremonies and disciple attendance. They also changed the dress code for initiated disciples, requiring them to wear ordinary clothes.

Why did the ashram implement these new restrictions?

The changes were prompted by the controversy surrounding Rasik Dulari Sharan's death and negative comments circulating on social media regarding the incident.

Is Premanand Maharaj currently meeting with devotees?

No, Premanand Maharaj is currently staying in seclusion at an ashram in Belvan, Mant. Disciples seeking his blessings are unable to meet him due to the new restrictions.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 02 Oct 2026 07:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Suicide Case Premanand Maharaj Deepak Lodhi
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