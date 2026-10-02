Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Complaint filed against four for unauthorized Shivaji Park protest attempt.

Proposed gathering violates Bombay High Court judgment and government orders.

Complainant states protest is law defiance, contempt of court.

A complaint has been filed at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park police station against Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ratna Singh, alleging that they attempted to organise a protest and mobilise a large crowd at Shivaji Park without clear permission.

According to the complaint, the proposed gathering was in violation of restrictions imposed by a Bombay High Court judgment dated January 4, 2013, in PIL 116/2009, as well as subsequent orders issued by the Maharashtra government.

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Gathering Cannot Be Described As 'Peaceful Protest'

The complainant alleged that the proposed gathering could not be described as a “peaceful protest” and instead amounted to an attempt to defy the law in the name of political demonstration.

The complaint further alleged that those claiming to defend the Constitution were openly challenging the authority of the High Court, which derives its powers from the Constitution.

According to the complainant, no individual can demand constitutional rights while disregarding judicial directions and constitutional obligations.

Complaint Calls Proposed Protest Contempt Of HC

The complaint warned that if such conduct is accepted, anyone could violate court-backed restrictions in the future, describe it as a “peaceful activity” and expect authorities to overlook the law.

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The complainant said no ideology, political campaign or individual is above the Constitution, and no one is above the law.

The proposed protest has also been described in the complaint as an act of contempt of the Bombay High Court.