India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaMumbai's Shivaji Park Protest ‘Contempt Of HC’: Complaint Filed Against Abhijeet Dipke, Three Others

Mumbai's Shivaji Park Protest ‘Contempt Of HC’: Complaint Filed Against Abhijeet Dipke, Three Others

A complaint was filed against Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ratna Singh over a proposed Shivaji Park protest, alleging it violated HC restrictions and amounted to contempt.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 02 Oct 2026 06:21 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Complaint filed against four for unauthorized Shivaji Park protest attempt.
  • Proposed gathering violates Bombay High Court judgment and government orders.
  • Complainant states protest is law defiance, contempt of court.

A complaint has been filed at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park police station against Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ratna Singh, alleging that they attempted to organise a protest and mobilise a large crowd at Shivaji Park without clear permission.

According to the complaint, the proposed gathering was in violation of restrictions imposed by a Bombay High Court judgment dated January 4, 2013, in PIL 116/2009, as well as subsequent orders issued by the Maharashtra government.

Also Read: Jantar Mantar 2.0 Protest: AAP Leader Atishi, AISA Activist Neha Bora Detained; 12 Metro Stations Closed

Gathering Cannot Be Described As 'Peaceful Protest'

The complainant alleged that the proposed gathering could not be described as a “peaceful protest” and instead amounted to an attempt to defy the law in the name of political demonstration.

The complaint further alleged that those claiming to defend the Constitution were openly challenging the authority of the High Court, which derives its powers from the Constitution.

According to the complainant, no individual can demand constitutional rights while disregarding judicial directions and constitutional obligations.

Complaint Calls Proposed Protest Contempt Of HC

The complaint warned that if such conduct is accepted, anyone could violate court-backed restrictions in the future, describe it as a “peaceful activity” and expect authorities to overlook the law.

Also Read: ABP Exclusive | ‘Sachin Pilot Decided To Remove Me’: Raja Warring Breaks Silence After Punjab Congress Exit

The complainant said no ideology, political campaign or individual is above the Constitution, and no one is above the law.

The proposed protest has also been described in the complaint as an act of contempt of the Bombay High Court.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is named in the complaint filed at Mumbai's Shivaji Park police station?

The complaint has been filed against Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, and Ratna Singh.

Why was a complaint filed against these individuals?

A complaint was filed because they allegedly attempted to organize a protest and mobilize a large crowd at Shivaji Park without clear permission.

What regulations did the proposed gathering allegedly violate?

The proposed gathering allegedly violated restrictions imposed by a Bombay High Court judgment from January 4, 2013, and subsequent orders by the Maharashtra government.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 02 Oct 2026 06:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shivaji Park MUMBAI Abhijeet Dipke Saurav Das CJP Protest
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Not Even A Social Media Post’: Kishan Reddy Questions Rahul Gandhi Over Smit Machchhar
‘Not Even A Social Media Post’: Kishan Reddy Questions Rahul Gandhi Over Smit
India
Jantar Mantar 2.0 Protest: AAP Leader Atishi, AISA Activist Neha Bora Detained; 12 Metro Stations Closed
Jantar Mantar 2.0 Protest: Atishi, Neha Bora Detained; 12 Metro Stations Closed
India
‘Didn’t Have Mental Capacity To React’: Smit Machchhar’s Wife On Mid-Air Attack
‘Didn’t Have Mental Capacity To React’: Smit Machchhar’s Wife On Mid-Air Attack
India
Gujarat Becomes 2nd State With UCC After President Murmu's Nod: What Changes For Marriage, Property, Live-Ins
Gujarat Becomes 2nd State With UCC After President Murmu's Nod: What Changes
Advertisement

Videos

BIHAR POLITICS: Anant Singh’s Open Support for JSP Candidate Puts JDU in a Spot
UP POLITICS: Aradhana Mishra May Replace Ajay Rai as Congress State Chief, Sources Say
Breaking: Injured Pilot Shares Emotional Recovery Journey, Thanks Saudi-UAE Governments
MUMBAI NEWS: EOW to Record Actor Dino Morea’s Statement in Mithi River Scam Case
PUNJAB POLITICS: Raja Warring Resigns as Congress Chief After Meeting Sonia, Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget