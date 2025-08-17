Rishi Panchami 2025 — Know Date, Puja Muhurat, And Rituals Of This Auspicious Day

Rishi Panchami 2025: Rishi Panchami is an important religious observance in Hinduism that honours the seven great sages, known as Sapta Rishis. It is believed that by observing this vrat, women can purify themselves from unknown mistakes and gain blessings of peace, prosperity, and spiritual growth. In 2025, Rishi Panchami will be observed on August 28, 2025.

Rishi Panchami 2025 Date And Puja Muhurat

Panchami Tithi Begins: August 27, 2025 at 3:44 PM

August 27, 2025 at 3:44 PM Panchami Tithi Ends: August 28, 2025 at 5:56 PM

August 28, 2025 at 5:56 PM Rishi Panchami Puja Muhurat: August 28, 2025 from 11:05 AM to 1:39 PM

August 28, 2025 from 11:05 AM to 1:39 PM Duration: 2 hours 34 minutes

Why Rishi Panchami Is Observed

Rishi Panchami is not celebrated like a festival but observed as a vrat (fast) and ritual of purification.

By observing the Rishi Panchami vrat, women seek forgiveness for these unknown mistakes. They also pray for spiritual purification and liberation or moksh. By performing this vrat with devotion, women also hope to invite blessings of health, prosperity, and well-being into their lives.

Worship Of The Sapta Rishis

On this day, women worship the Sapta Rishis - Rishi Kashyap, Rishi Atri, Rishi Bharadwaj, Rishi Vashishtha, Rishi Gautam, Rishi Jamadagni, and Rishi Vishwamitra.

These seven sages are considered divine beings, representing the powers of Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh. Worshipping them on Rishi Panchami is believed to remove sins and bring peace and prosperity into life.

Observing Rishi Panchami and honouring the Sapta Rishis is also believed to strengthen spiritual discipline, promote inner harmony, and guide devotees toward a righteous path.