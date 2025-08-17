Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionRishi Panchami 2025 — Know Date, Puja Muhurat, And Rituals Of This Auspicious Day

Rishi Panchami 2025 — Know Date, Puja Muhurat, And Rituals Of This Auspicious Day

Rishi Panchami 2025 will be observed on August 28. Know the puja muhurat, why women keep this vrat, the significance of worshipping the Sapta Rishis, and the spiritual benefits of observing this day.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 17 Aug 2025 04:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Rishi Panchami 2025: Rishi Panchami is an important religious observance in Hinduism that honours the seven great sages, known as Sapta Rishis. It is believed that by observing this vrat, women can purify themselves from unknown mistakes and gain blessings of peace, prosperity, and spiritual growth. In 2025, Rishi Panchami will be observed on August 28, 2025.

ALSO READ: Anant Chaturdashi 2025 — Know Date, Puja Vidhi, Significance, And Ganesh Visarjan Rituals

Rishi Panchami 2025 Date And Puja Muhurat

  • Panchami Tithi Begins: August 27, 2025 at 3:44 PM
  • Panchami Tithi Ends: August 28, 2025 at 5:56 PM
  • Rishi Panchami Puja Muhurat: August 28, 2025 from 11:05 AM to 1:39 PM
  • Duration: 2 hours 34 minutes

Why Rishi Panchami Is Observed

Rishi Panchami is not celebrated like a festival but observed as a vrat (fast) and ritual of purification.

By observing the Rishi Panchami vrat, women seek forgiveness for these unknown mistakes. They also pray for spiritual purification and liberation or moksh. By performing this vrat with devotion, women also hope to invite blessings of health, prosperity, and well-being into their lives.

Worship Of The Sapta Rishis

On this day, women worship the Sapta Rishis - Rishi Kashyap, Rishi Atri, Rishi Bharadwaj, Rishi Vashishtha, Rishi Gautam, Rishi Jamadagni, and Rishi Vishwamitra.

These seven sages are considered divine beings, representing the powers of Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh. Worshipping them on Rishi Panchami is believed to remove sins and bring peace and prosperity into life.

Observing Rishi Panchami and honouring the Sapta Rishis is also believed to strengthen spiritual discipline, promote inner harmony, and guide devotees toward a righteous path.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 17 Aug 2025 04:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rishi Panchami 2025 Rishi Panchami Puja Muhurat
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
‘Voter Privacy Breached': CEC Gyanesh Kumar Slams ‘Vote Chori’ Charge, Responds To Machine Readable Roll Demand
‘Voter Privacy Breached': ECI Slams Congress, Responds To Machine Readable Roll Demand
Cities
PM Modi Inaugurates Dwarka Expressway's Delhi Section And UER-II: All About The Rs 11,000 Crore Highway Projects
PM Modi Inaugurates Dwarka Expressway's Delhi Section And UER-II: All About The NH Projects
India
J-K: 7 Killed As Cloudburst, Landslide Hit Kathua, Rescue Ops Underway
J-K: 7 Killed As Cloudburst, Landslide Hit Kathua, Rescue Ops Underway
Celebrities
Firing Outside Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram Residence; Police Probe Underway
Gunmen Open Fire Outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s House In Gurugram, Police Investigating
Advertisement

Videos

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Highlights Tech and Energy Revolution for a Developed India | ABP NEWS
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Calls for Technological Self-Reliance, Challenges Youth to Build India's Future
Independence Day: PM Modi Salutes Operation Sindoor Heroes, Highlights Military’s Bold Strike on Terrorists
Independence Day: India’s 79th Independence Day Marked by Spectacular Aerial Tribute | ABP NEWS
Independence Day: PM Modi Inspected Guard of Honour with Pride and Determination | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Modi’s Meet With Xi, Putin And Trump Will Determine India’s Geo-Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget