Anant Chaturdashi 2025 — Know Date, Puja Vidhi, Significance, And Ganesh Visarjan Rituals

Anant Chaturdashi 2025: Anant Chaturdashi is a deeply spiritual Hindu festival celebrated on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Shukla Paksh in the Bhadrapad month. In 2025, the festival will be observed on Saturday, September 6, marking both the worship of Lord Vishnu and the grand conclusion of Ganesh Utsav with the immersion of Lord Ganesha idols.

Devotees believe that performing the Anant Chaturdashi vrat with full faith and discipline brings prosperity, good fortune, and relief from financial troubles. The day is also associated with tying the sacred Anant Sutra, a symbolic protection thread blessed during the puja. Let’s explore the timings, significance, rituals, and special observances of Anant Chaturdashi 2025.

Anant Chaturdashi Muhurat And Auspicious Yogs 2025

In 2025, Anant Chaturdashi Tithi begins on September 6 at 3:12 AM and ends on September 7 at 1:41 AM. The day will also see the formation of Sukarm and Ravi Shubh Yog, along with the auspicious presence of Dhanishta and Shatabhisha Nakshatra. The entire day is considered favourable for puja, with the best time being from early morning 5:00 AM until late night 1:00 AM the next day.

Significance Of Anant Chaturdashi 2025

Anant Chaturdashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu in his Anant form. It represents infinite strength and protection. Devotees also worship Goddess Lakshmi for wealth and happiness. As the final day of Ganesh Utsav, it holds special emotional value, with grand Ganesh Visarjan processions taking place across the country. According to ancient belief, observing this vrat with devotion grants wish fulfillment and divine blessings.

Anant Chaturdashi 2025 Puja Vidhi

Take a holy bath and wear clean clothes, preferably yellow or white.

Install idols of Lord Vishnu and Lord Ganesh on a wooden platform.

Mark 14 tilaks with vermilion and offer poori or poa to each.

Prepare the Anant Sutra by tying 14 knots in cotton or silk thread.

Purify the thread in Panchamrit and offer flowers, tulsi leaves, fruits, and incense.

Listen to the Anant Chaturdashi Katha and recite Vishnu Sahasranam.

Men tie the Anant Sutra on the right hand, women on the left.

Perform Ganesh Visarjan with devotion.