HomeReligionParivartini Ekadashi 2025 — Know Significance, Puja Vidhi And Special Remedies For Marriage

Parivartini Ekadashi 2025 — Know Significance, Puja Vidhi And Special Remedies For Marriage

Parivartini Ekadashi 2025 will be observed on 3 September. Know its spiritual significance, puja rituals, and the special remedies for marriage and harmony in relationships.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 10:30 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Parivartini Ekadashi 2025: In Sanatan Dharm, every Ekadashi vrat holds deep spiritual importance. In 2025, Parivartini Ekadashi will be observed today, on Wednesday, 3 September. On this auspicious occasion, devotees worship Lord Vishnu along with Goddess Lakshmi, seeking blessings for peace, prosperity, and harmony. For those awaiting marriage or seeking stability in relationships, this vrat is considered highly auspicious.

ALSO READ: Parivartini Ekadashi Vrat 2025 Today: Check Out The Puja Muhurat, Rituals, Remedies, And More

Why Parivartini Ekadashi 2025 Is Spiritually Significant

According to Hindu belief, during the Chaturmas period, Lord Vishnu goes into yog nidra. On Parivartini Ekadashi, it is said that He turns to his side while resting. This divine act marks a shift in cosmic energy, bringing positive transformations in devotees’ lives. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi’s grace flows especially on this day, strengthening bonds and blessing those who are waiting for marriage with favourable circumstances.

Special Remedies For Marriage On Parivartini Ekadashi

Ancient texts describe that when Vishnu turns in his sleep on this Ekadashi, destiny itself begins to shift. For those wishing to get married or seeking harmony in their relationships, performing specific remedies on this day is considered highly effective.

  • Offer yellow flowers before the idols of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.
  • Take a coconut, wrap it in a yellow cloth, and tie it with mouli (sacred red thread) eleven times.
  • While tying the thread, chant the mantra “Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya Namah” with devotion.
  • Finally, place the coconut at the feet of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, praying with sincerity for marital bliss and understanding in relationships.

Do Not Miss The Opportunity Of this Vrat

Devotees awaiting marriage or those facing challenges in their relationships should not miss this vrat. It is said that prayers offered on this day can transform one’s destiny. By observing Parivartini Ekadashi vrat with faith, devotees seek guidance, blessings, and the divine grace of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi for a harmonious and prosperous life.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 03 Sep 2025 10:30 AM (IST)
Parivartini Ekadashi 2025 Parivartini Ekadashi Remedies Ekadashi Vrat Significance
