Parivartini Ekadashi Vrat 2025 Today: Check Out The Puja Muhurat, Rituals, Remedies, And More

According to Hindu belief, worshipping Lord Vishnu, the bearer of the divine Sudarshan Chakra, is equivalent to worshipping all deities in the universe. This is why the Ekadashi fast is considered the most sacred among all fasts mentioned in the Puranas. Among the Ekadashis observed during Chaturmas, Parivartini Ekadashi holds special significance as it marks the day when Lord Vishnu, who is in a deep cosmic slumber, changes his posture.

In some regions, this day is also observed as the Surya Puja of Lord Krishna, a post-birth ritual performed as a mark of auspiciousness.

Parivartini Ekadashi 2025 Muhurat

The Ekadashi tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada began on September 3 at 3:53 AM and will end on September 4 at 4:21 AM. Since the tithi prevails during sunrise today, devotees are observing the Parivartini Ekadashi fast on September 3, 2025.

Puja Muhurat: 7:35 AM – 9:10 AM

Paran (breaking the fast): September 4, between 1:46 PM – 4:07 PM

Why Is Parivartini Ekadashi Observed?

As per the Vishnu Dharmottara Purana, those who observe this fast with devotion are believed to attain the merit of performing the grand Vajapeya Yajna. It is said that sins committed knowingly or unknowingly are washed away through this vrat.

Rituals And Remedies

Offer 11 lotus flowers to Lord Vishnu to remove obstacles and invite success in life.

Lighting a ghee lamp under a Peepal tree, performing abhishek with saffron-mixed milk, and keeping a silver coin in the locker are considered highly effective for wealth, health, and prosperity.

Parivartini Ekadashi 2025 Puja Vidhi

Bathe the idol of Lord Vishnu first with clean water, followed by Panchamrit, and again with pure water.

Offer sandalwood paste, flowers, incense, lamp, and food items (naivedya).

Recite the Vishnu Sahasranama and listen to the story of Lord Vamana.

Conclude with an aarti and distribute the prasad among all devotees.

