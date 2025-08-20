Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionOnam 2025 — Know Date, 12-Day Festival Schedule, Rituals And Significance Of Kerala’s Grand Festival

Onam 2025 — Know Date, 12-Day Festival Schedule, Rituals And Significance Of Kerala’s Grand Festival

Onam 2025 will be celebrated on September 5 in Kerala. See the 10-day Onam festival calendar and know significance of King Mahabali.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 05:45 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Onam 2025: Onam is one of the most awaited and biggest festivals of Kerala, celebrated with immense joy, grandeur, and devotion. It marks the annual homecoming of the legendary King Mahabali, whose reign is remembered as a time of prosperity, equality, and happiness. In 2025, Onam will be celebrated on September 5, 2025, with festivities stretching over 12 days, blending culture, tradition, and devotion into one of India’s most colorful celebrations.

ALSO READ: Rishi Panchami 2025 — Know Date, Puja Muhurat, And Rituals Of This Auspicious Day

Onam 2025 Festival Dates And Calendar

The Onam festival spans several days, with each day holding special cultural and spiritual significance. The main day, known as Thiruvonam, is celebrated when the Thiruvonam Nakshatra coincides with the midday hours according to the Hindu calendar.

  • August 26, 2025 – Athachamayam, Atthapoo Pookkalam
  • August 27, 2025 – Chithira Day
  • August 29, 2025 – Chodi Day
  • August 30, 2025 – Visakam Day
  • August 31, 2025 – Anizham Day, Vallam Kali (Snake Boat Race)
  • September 1, 2025 – Thriketa Day
  • September 2, 2025 – Moolam Day, Onam Sadya, Pulikali, Kaikottikali
  • September 3, 2025 – Pooradam Day, Onathappan
  • September 4, 2025 – Uthradam Day, First Onam (Uthradappachil)
  • September 5, 2025 – Thiruvonam Day, Second Onam (Main Celebration)
  • September 6, 2025 – Avittam Day, Third Onam, Thrissur Pulikali
  • September 7, 2025 – Chathayam Day, Fourth Onam

Mythological Connection Of Onam With King Mahabali

According to legend, Onam commemorates the reign of King Mahabali, who was known for his generosity, fairness, and devotion to his people. His era was marked by prosperity and equality. It is believed that during Onam, King Mahabali returns from the underworld (Patal Lok) to visit his beloved subjects in Kerala. The festival is, therefore, a celebration of love, devotion, and gratitude towards the legendary ruler.

How Onam Is Celebrated In Kerala

Onam is a vibrant harvest festival that showcases Kerala’s cultural richness. People clean and decorate their homes, and intricate Pookkalam are created at the entrance. Families prepare the traditional Onam Sadya, a grand vegetarian feast served on banana leaves, consisting of over 20 dishes.

Throughout Kerala, fairs and cultural events bring communities together. Traditional dances like Pulikali, Kaikottikali, and the thrilling Vallam Kali attract huge crowds. The festive spirit unites families and communities, making Onam not just a religious celebration but also a cultural extravaganza.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 20 Aug 2025 05:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Onam 2025 Onam 2025 Date Onam 2025 Calendar Onam Festival 2025
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Bill To Remove PM, CMs Introduced In Lok Sabha Amid Opposition's Protests, Referred To Joint Panel
Bill To Remove PM, CMs Introduced In Lok Sabha Amid Opposition's Protests, Referred To Joint Panel
India
Lok Sabha Ruckus: Oppn Throws Papers At Amit Shah; He Tells Congress MP, 'I Resigned Before Arrest' — WATCH
Lok Sabha Ruckus: Oppn Throws Papers At Amit Shah; He Tells Congress MP, 'I Resigned Before Arrest' — WATCH
Cities
CCTV Reveals Assailant Scouting Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s House Day Before Attack; Booked For Attempted Murder
CCTV Reveals Assailant Scouting Delhi CM’s House Before Attack; Booked For Attempted Murder
Gaming
Online Gaming Bill 2025 Passed In Lok Sabha: Boost For Esports, Checks On Betting
Online Gaming Bill 2025 Passed In Lok Sabha: Boost For Esports, Checks On Betting
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Yamuna River In Delhi Still Above Warning Mark At 204.76 Metres Despite Decline
Breaking: Uddhav And Raj Thackeray Suffer Major Setback Ahead Of Bmc Polls, Lose Best Election
Breaking: Two Earthquakes Strike Himachal’s Chamba District Within An Hour, Tremors Also In Pakistan
Breaking: Mumbai Monorail Stalls Amid Heavy Rains, Passengers Trapped For 4 Hours, Several Fall Ill
Breaking: Major Accident Averted At Gorakhpur Airport As Spicejet Pilot Applies Emergency Brakes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
India Isn't Killing The Dollar — It's Building A Shield | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget