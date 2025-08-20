Onam 2025: Onam is one of the most awaited and biggest festivals of Kerala, celebrated with immense joy, grandeur, and devotion. It marks the annual homecoming of the legendary King Mahabali, whose reign is remembered as a time of prosperity, equality, and happiness. In 2025, Onam will be celebrated on September 5, 2025, with festivities stretching over 12 days, blending culture, tradition, and devotion into one of India’s most colorful celebrations.

Onam 2025 Festival Dates And Calendar

The Onam festival spans several days, with each day holding special cultural and spiritual significance. The main day, known as Thiruvonam, is celebrated when the Thiruvonam Nakshatra coincides with the midday hours according to the Hindu calendar.

August 26, 2025 – Athachamayam, Atthapoo Pookkalam

– Athachamayam, Atthapoo Pookkalam August 27, 2025 – Chithira Day

Chithira Day August 29, 2025 – Chodi Day

Chodi Day August 30, 2025 – Visakam Day

Visakam Day August 31, 2025 – Anizham Day, Vallam Kali (Snake Boat Race)

Anizham Day, Vallam Kali (Snake Boat Race) September 1, 2025 – Thriketa Day

Thriketa Day September 2, 2025 – Moolam Day, Onam Sadya, Pulikali, Kaikottikali

Moolam Day, Onam Sadya, Pulikali, Kaikottikali September 3, 2025 – Pooradam Day, Onathappan

Pooradam Day, Onathappan September 4, 2025 – Uthradam Day, First Onam (Uthradappachil)

Uthradam Day, First Onam (Uthradappachil) September 5, 2025 – Thiruvonam Day, Second Onam (Main Celebration)

Thiruvonam Day, Second Onam (Main Celebration) September 6, 2025 – Avittam Day, Third Onam, Thrissur Pulikali

Avittam Day, Third Onam, Thrissur Pulikali September 7, 2025 – Chathayam Day, Fourth Onam

Mythological Connection Of Onam With King Mahabali

According to legend, Onam commemorates the reign of King Mahabali, who was known for his generosity, fairness, and devotion to his people. His era was marked by prosperity and equality. It is believed that during Onam, King Mahabali returns from the underworld (Patal Lok) to visit his beloved subjects in Kerala. The festival is, therefore, a celebration of love, devotion, and gratitude towards the legendary ruler.

How Onam Is Celebrated In Kerala

Onam is a vibrant harvest festival that showcases Kerala’s cultural richness. People clean and decorate their homes, and intricate Pookkalam are created at the entrance. Families prepare the traditional Onam Sadya, a grand vegetarian feast served on banana leaves, consisting of over 20 dishes.

Throughout Kerala, fairs and cultural events bring communities together. Traditional dances like Pulikali, Kaikottikali, and the thrilling Vallam Kali attract huge crowds. The festive spirit unites families and communities, making Onam not just a religious celebration but also a cultural extravaganza.