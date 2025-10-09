Moon Rising Time Tomorrow: : Karwa Chauth is one of the most cherished Hindu festivals, celebrated with deep devotion and joy by married women across India. The festival symbolises love, dedication, and the well-being of one’s partner. This year, Karwa Chauth falls on Friday, 10 October 2025, when women observe a nirjala vrat from sunrise until moonrise, praying for the long life and prosperity of their husbands.

According to Hindu scriptures, this sacred fast is observed during the Krishna Paksh Chaturthi of Kartik month. On this day, women deck up in vibrant bridal attire, apply mehndi, and perform Karwa Mata Puja before the moonrise. The fast concludes when the moon is sighted, and women offer arghya to the Chandra Maa, viewing it through a sieve before taking the first sip of water from their husband’s hand.

Karwa Chauth 2025 Puja Muhurat

As per the Vedic Panchang, the auspicious Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat on 10 October 2025 will begin at 5:57 PM and end at 7:07 PM. During this period, women gather to perform rituals, listen to the Karwa Chauth Katha, and worship Lord Shiv, Goddess Parvati, Lord Ganesha, and Karwa Mata.

Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Timings In Delhi And NCR

The most awaited part of the festival is moonrise, which marks the conclusion of the fast. Below are the accurate moonrise timings in Delhi and NCR cities for Karwa Chauth 2025:

Delhi: 8:13 PM

8:13 PM Noida: 8:13 PM

8:13 PM Ghaziabad: 8:13 PM

8:13 PM Gurugram: 8:14 PM

8:14 PM Faridabad: 8:13 PM

8:13 PM Meerut: 8:11 PM

Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Timings For Other Major Cities

Below are the accurate moonrise timings in other major cities of India for Karwa Chauth 2025:

Chandigarh: 8:08 PM

8:08 PM Jammu: 8:11 PM

8:11 PM Ludhiana: 8:11 PM

8:11 PM Jaipur: 8:22 PM

8:22 PM Dehradun: 8:04 PM

8:04 PM Shimla: 8:06 PM

8:06 PM Lucknow: 8:02 PM

8:02 PM Kanpur: 8:06 PM

8:06 PM Prayagraj: 8:02 PM

8:02 PM Patna: 7:48 PM

7:48 PM Kolkata: 7:41 PM

7:41 PM Raipur: 7:43 PM

7:43 PM Bhopal: 8:26 PM

8:26 PM Indore: 8:33 PM

8:33 PM Ahmedabad: 8:47 PM

8:47 PM Mumbai: 8:55 PM

8:55 PM Chennai: 8:37 PM

8:37 PM Bengaluru: 8:48 PM

Rituals And Significance Of Moonrise On Karwa Chauth

The moonrise on Karwa Chauth holds deep emotional and spiritual significance. Women offer prayers to Chandra Dev for the longevity and well-being of their husbands. The ritual of viewing the moon through a sieve and then looking at the husband signifies purity, devotion, and the eternal bond of marriage.

Once the rituals conclude, families come together to enjoy festive delicacies and celebrate the sacred union. From the glow of diyas to the sight of the full moon, Karwa Chauth remains one of India’s most mesmerising and meaningful celebrations.