Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionMoon Rising Time Tomorrow: Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Timings In Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, And Across India

Moon Rising Time Tomorrow: Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Timings In Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, And Across India

Karwa Chauth 2025 will be celebrated on 10 October. Check the exact moonrise timings for Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and other major cities, along with the auspicious puja muhurat and fasting details.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 09:58 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Moon Rising Time Tomorrow: : Karwa Chauth is one of the most cherished Hindu festivals, celebrated with deep devotion and joy by married women across India. The festival symbolises love, dedication, and the well-being of one’s partner. This year, Karwa Chauth falls on Friday, 10 October 2025, when women observe a nirjala vrat from sunrise until moonrise, praying for the long life and prosperity of their husbands.

According to Hindu scriptures, this sacred fast is observed during the Krishna Paksh Chaturthi of Kartik month. On this day, women deck up in vibrant bridal attire, apply mehndi, and perform Karwa Mata Puja before the moonrise. The fast concludes when the moon is sighted, and women offer arghya to the Chandra Maa, viewing it through a sieve before taking the first sip of water from their husband’s hand.

ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2025: Know About The Sacred Ritual Of ‘Karwa’ Exchange And Its Significance

Karwa Chauth 2025 Puja Muhurat

As per the Vedic Panchang, the auspicious Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat on 10 October 2025 will begin at 5:57 PM and end at 7:07 PM. During this period, women gather to perform rituals, listen to the Karwa Chauth Katha, and worship Lord Shiv, Goddess Parvati, Lord Ganesha, and Karwa Mata.

Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Timings In Delhi And NCR

The most awaited part of the festival is moonrise, which marks the conclusion of the fast. Below are the accurate moonrise timings in Delhi and NCR cities for Karwa Chauth 2025:

  • Delhi: 8:13 PM
  • Noida: 8:13 PM
  • Ghaziabad: 8:13 PM
  • Gurugram: 8:14 PM
  • Faridabad: 8:13 PM
  • Meerut: 8:11 PM

Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Timings For Other Major Cities

Below are the accurate moonrise timings in other major cities of India for Karwa Chauth 2025:

  • Chandigarh: 8:08 PM
  • Jammu: 8:11 PM
  • Ludhiana: 8:11 PM
  • Jaipur: 8:22 PM
  • Dehradun: 8:04 PM
  • Shimla: 8:06 PM
  • Lucknow: 8:02 PM
  • Kanpur: 8:06 PM
  • Prayagraj: 8:02 PM
  • Patna: 7:48 PM
  • Kolkata: 7:41 PM
  • Raipur: 7:43 PM
  • Bhopal: 8:26 PM
  • Indore: 8:33 PM
  • Ahmedabad: 8:47 PM
  • Mumbai: 8:55 PM
  • Chennai: 8:37 PM
  • Bengaluru: 8:48 PM

Rituals And Significance Of Moonrise On Karwa Chauth

The moonrise on Karwa Chauth holds deep emotional and spiritual significance. Women offer prayers to Chandra Dev for the longevity and well-being of their husbands. The ritual of viewing the moon through a sieve and then looking at the husband signifies purity, devotion, and the eternal bond of marriage.

Once the rituals conclude, families come together to enjoy festive delicacies and celebrate the sacred union. From the glow of diyas to the sight of the full moon, Karwa Chauth remains one of India’s most mesmerising and meaningful celebrations.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 09:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Karwa Chauth Puja Karwa Chauth Moon Time Karwa Chauth 2025 Karwa Chauth 2025 Date
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Reflection Of Netanyahu's Strong Leadership': PM Modi As Israel, Hamas Agree To Phase 1 Of Gaza Peace Deal
'Reflection Of Netanyahu's Strong Leadership': PM Modi As Israel, Hamas Agree To Phase 1 Of Gaza Peace Deal
Cities
Owner Of Sresan Pharma, Producer Of Coldrif, Arrested In Chennai After 20 Child Deaths In MP
Owner Of Sresan Pharma, Producer Of Coldrif, Arrested In Chennai After Child Deaths
World
Israel, Hamas Sign Off First Phase Of Gaza Peace Plan, Trump Announces Breakthrough
Israel, Hamas Sign Off First Phase Of Gaza Peace Plan, Trump Announces Breakthrough
World
‘They Want Me To…’: Trump Likely To Visit Israel After Gaza Ceasefire
‘They Want Me To…’: Trump Likely To Visit Israel After Gaza Ceasefire
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Leader Tejaswi Yadav Likely To Contest Over 2 Seats | ABP News
Supreme Court Lawyer Creates Chaos, Attempts to Remove CJI Gavai’s Shoe Amid Heated Protest
Bihar Elections 2025: Seats Allocation Clash Continues Between Chirag Paswan And Jitan Ram Manjhi | ABP News
Azam Khan Released From Jail; Akhilesh Yadav To Meet Him In Rampur Under Strict Conditions
Pawan Singh Press Conference: Responds to Wife Jyoti Singh’s Allegations, Calls Family Matters Private
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Manipur’s Deep Divide: Why The State’s Governance Crisis Demands A Federated Future
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget