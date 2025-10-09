Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionKarwa Chauth 2025: Know About The Sacred Ritual Of ‘Karwa’ Exchange And Its Significance

Karwa Chauth 2025: Know About The Sacred Ritual Of ‘Karwa’ Exchange And Its Significance

Karwa Chauth celebrates devotion and marital harmony as women observe a fast, perform rituals, and exchange the sacred Karwa for their husband’s long life and prosperity.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 07:42 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The auspicious festival of Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 10, 2025. On this day, married women wake up before sunrise to partake in Sargi, a pre-dawn meal, and then observe a nirjala fast (without food or water) throughout the day for the long life and well-being of their husbands. The fast concludes at night after offering Arghya (water offering) to the Moon and performing the evening puja during the auspicious muhurat.

ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2025: What Is The Significance Of Karwa, Channi, And Deepak? Know Here

The Ritual Of 'Karwa Ferna'

One of the key rituals of Karwa Chauth is Karwa Ferna, or the exchanging of the sacred Karwa, a small pot made of clay or metal. The Karwa is filled with water, covered with a lid, and topped with sweets. The puja thali typically includes roli, akshat (rice grains), diya (lamp), sindoor, kumkum, flowers, and sweets.

During the ritual, women rotate the Karwa seven times in a clockwise direction, symbolising the sacred saat phere (seven vows) of marriage. With each rotation, they chant, 'Le suhagan le karwa, de suhagan de karwa', which translates to 'Receive this as a blessed woman, and give it as one.' In many regions, women listen to the Karwa Chauth Katha (story) while performing the ritual, after which they await the moonrise to complete their fast.

Symbolism Behind The Seven Rotations

The seven rotations of the Karwa are believed to represent the seven marital vows, each one dedicated to the husband’s long life, prosperity, health, and marital bliss.

For women who are performing the puja alone, scriptures suggest a heartfelt alternative, consider Goddess Gauri (Parvati) as your divine companion. In this case, one can prepare two Karwas, one in her own name and one in the name of Goddess Gauri, and perform the exchange ritual symbolically with the Goddess herself.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 07:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Karwa Chauth Vrat Karwa Chauth 2025 Karwa Chauth Puja Rituals Ritual Of ‘Karwa’ Exchange Signficance Of Karwa Ferna
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Israel, Hamas Sign Off First Phase Of Gaza Peace Plan, Trump Announces Breakthrough
Israel, Hamas Sign Off First Phase Of Gaza Peace Plan, Trump Announces Breakthrough
World
‘They Want Me To…’: Trump Likely To Visit Israel After Gaza Ceasefire
‘They Want Me To…’: Trump Likely To Visit Israel After Gaza Ceasefire
India
PM Modi Slams Chidambaram, Cites ABP Interview: ‘Congress Govt Stopped Security Forces From Retaliating After 26/11’
PM Modi Slams Chidambaram, Cites ABP Interview: ‘Congress Govt Stopped...’
India
Drug Controller Orders Nationwide Crackdown After MP Cough Syrup Deaths, IMA Protests Doctor’s Arrest
Drug Controller Orders Nationwide Crackdown After MP Cough Syrup Deaths, IMA Protests Doctor’s Arrest
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Leader Tejaswi Yadav Likely To Contest Over 2 Seats | ABP News
Supreme Court Lawyer Creates Chaos, Attempts to Remove CJI Gavai’s Shoe Amid Heated Protest
Bihar Elections 2025: Seats Allocation Clash Continues Between Chirag Paswan And Jitan Ram Manjhi | ABP News
Azam Khan Released From Jail; Akhilesh Yadav To Meet Him In Rampur Under Strict Conditions
Pawan Singh Press Conference: Responds to Wife Jyoti Singh’s Allegations, Calls Family Matters Private
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Manipur’s Deep Divide: Why The State’s Governance Crisis Demands A Federated Future
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget