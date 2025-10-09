Karwa Chauth 2025: Know About The Sacred Ritual Of ‘Karwa’ Exchange And Its Significance

The auspicious festival of Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 10, 2025. On this day, married women wake up before sunrise to partake in Sargi, a pre-dawn meal, and then observe a nirjala fast (without food or water) throughout the day for the long life and well-being of their husbands. The fast concludes at night after offering Arghya (water offering) to the Moon and performing the evening puja during the auspicious muhurat.

The Ritual Of 'Karwa Ferna'

One of the key rituals of Karwa Chauth is Karwa Ferna, or the exchanging of the sacred Karwa, a small pot made of clay or metal. The Karwa is filled with water, covered with a lid, and topped with sweets. The puja thali typically includes roli, akshat (rice grains), diya (lamp), sindoor, kumkum, flowers, and sweets.

During the ritual, women rotate the Karwa seven times in a clockwise direction, symbolising the sacred saat phere (seven vows) of marriage. With each rotation, they chant, 'Le suhagan le karwa, de suhagan de karwa', which translates to 'Receive this as a blessed woman, and give it as one.' In many regions, women listen to the Karwa Chauth Katha (story) while performing the ritual, after which they await the moonrise to complete their fast.

Symbolism Behind The Seven Rotations

The seven rotations of the Karwa are believed to represent the seven marital vows, each one dedicated to the husband’s long life, prosperity, health, and marital bliss.

For women who are performing the puja alone, scriptures suggest a heartfelt alternative, consider Goddess Gauri (Parvati) as your divine companion. In this case, one can prepare two Karwas, one in her own name and one in the name of Goddess Gauri, and perform the exchange ritual symbolically with the Goddess herself.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]