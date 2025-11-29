Mokshada Ekadashi 2025: Mokshada Ekadashi 2025 brings a highly auspicious spiritual alignment, as both Mokshada Ekadashi and Gita Jayanti will be observed on 1 December. Considered one of the most sacred Ekadashi fasts of the year, this day is believed to grant liberation from sins, peace to ancestors, and divine blessings from Lord Vishnu. According to astrologers, observing vrat, performing puja and reciting the Bhagavad Gita on this day yields exceptional merit, prosperity, and spiritual upliftment.

Mokshada Ekadashi 2025 Date And Shubh Muhurat

The Ekadashi tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Agahan (Margashirsh) month begins on 30 November at 9:29 PM and ends on 1 December at 7:01 PM.

As per the Uday Tithi tradition, the fast and celebrations will be observed on 1 December 2025.

This year is spiritually significant as the presence of Adhik Maas increased the annual count of Ekadashis from 24 to 26, making the vrata even more powerful.

Spiritual Importance Of Mokshada Ekadashi

Mokshada Ekadashi is revered among all Ekadashis and is also known as Vishnupriya Ekadashi. Scriptures state that worshipping Lord Vishnu on this day removes sorrows, destroys sins, and grants liberation.

Offering tarpan to ancestors on this specific Ekadashi helps them attain moksh, especially for those who have not yet received liberation.

Why Gita Jayanti Is Celebrated

Gita Jayanti marks the divine moment when Lord Krishna narrated the Bhagavad Gita to Arjun on the battlefield of Kurukshetra during the Dvapar Yug.

This event occurred on the Ekadashi of Margashirsh Shukla Paksh, which is why the day is celebrated as the birth of the Bhagavad Gita, the only scripture in the world with its own anniversary.

The Gita encapsulates the essence of the Vedas, Upanishads, dharma, karma, and the philosophy of life, offering eternal guidance through its 18 chapters.

Gita Jayanti 2025 Puja Vidhi

To receive maximum blessings on this sacred day, devotees should:

Wake up early during Brahma Muhurat and take a holy bath.

Purify the puja area with Ganga jal.

Place Lord Krishna’s idol and the Bhagavad Gita on a clean cloth.

Offer water, akshat, yellow flowers, incense, a lamp, and naivedya.

Perform Gita Paath with devotion.

Donate a copy of the Bhagavad Gita, as Gita Daan is considered Mahadaan and destroys many sins.

Historical Context Of Gita Updesh

Just before the Mahabharata war commenced, Lord Krishna enlightened Arjun with divine wisdom. Hence, the scripture uses “Shri Bhagwan Uvach” instead of “Shri Krishna Uvach”, signifying the universal and divine nature of the teachings.

Spiritual And Life Lessons From The Gita

The Bhagavad Gita emphasises that action is essential.

Not performing actions is also a form of karm, and every karma produces results.

The Gita encourages a life of duty, righteousness, balance, and self-awareness.

Special Beliefs And Benefits Of Mokshada Ekadashi

Grants moksh after death

Brings peace and liberation to ancestors

Removes sins and negativity

Enhances spiritual energy

Helps fulfil desires related to children, wealth, and marriage

Gaudaan, Gita daan and charity hold supreme value

Bestows blessings of Vaikuntha, the abode of Lord Vishnu

The rare combination of Gita Jayanti and Mokshada Ekadashi on 1 December 2025 makes this occasion exceptionally auspicious for devotees. Observing fast, performing puja, reading the Bhagavad Gita, and offering charity can bring immense spiritual merit, divine grace, and positive transformation in one’s life.