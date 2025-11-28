Gita Jayanti 2025: Know Date, Puja Vidhi, And Significance Of This Sacred Hindu Festival

Gita Jayanti 2025: Gita Jayanti is one of the most revered observances in Hindu Dharma, celebrated to mark the divine moment when Lord Krishna revealed the sacred teachings of the Bhagavad Gita to Arjuna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra. Every year, this festival falls on Mokshada Ekadashi of the Margashirsha Shukla Paksh, a day believed to hold immense spiritual power. Devotees observe this occasion with deep devotion, offering prayers to Lord Krishna, reading verses from the Gita, and performing simple yet meaningful rituals at home. Here is everything you need to know about Gita Jayanti 2025, its date, puja timings and the traditional method of worship.

Gita Jayanti 2025 Date And Muhurat

Gita Jayanti in 2025 will be observed on Monday, 1 December 2025.

The Ekadashi Tithi begins at 9:30 PM on 30 November and ends at 7:02 PM on 1 December. As per the Udaya-tithi, the festival will be celebrated on 1 December.

On this day, devotees worship Lord Krishna, honour the wisdom of the Gita, and seek blessings for spiritual clarity and liberation.

Significance Of Gita Jayanti 2025

Gita Jayanti commemorates the sacred day when Lord Krishna narrated the profound teachings of the Bhagavad Gita to Arjuna during the Kurukshetra war. This divine scripture is the only Hindu text whose “birthday” is celebrated annually. The Gita is considered a guiding light that addresses life’s deepest questions and offers the path of duty, devotion, discipline and righteousness. Observing this day is believed to bring spiritual upliftment and inner peace.

Gita Jayanti 2025 Puja Vidhi

Performing the Gita Jayanti puja is simple and can be done at home with devotion and purity. Begin the day by waking up early, taking a bath, and wearing clean clothes. Place an idol or photo of Lord Krishna and purify the surroundings by sprinkling Gangajal.

Light a ghee lamp in front of the deity and apply tilak to Lord Krishna. Offer flowers, tulsi leaves, sweets, fruits, and naivedya. Keep a copy of the Bhagavad Gita beside the deity on a clean cloth as a mark of respect. If reading the entire Gita isn't possible, devotees are encouraged to recite Chapter 12 (Bhakti Yog) or Chapter 15, both considered highly auspicious.

Finally, chant Lord Krishna’s mantras, meditate on His teachings, and conclude the rituals by performing Krishna Aarti with devotion.