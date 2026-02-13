Mahashivratri 2026: Zodiac-Based Remedies To Attract Lord Shiv's Blessings

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Mahashivratri 2026: Mahashivratri will be celebrated on 15 February, marking the divine union of Shiv and Shakti. This auspicious day is believed to bring immense spiritual energy and blessings to devotees. Performing rituals with proper offerings and devotion can help attract good fortune, prosperity, and protection from obstacles. Astrologer and Tarot reader Nitika Sharma of Shri Laxminarayan Astro Solution, Ajmer, shares zodiac-specific remedies to maximise the blessings of Lord Shiv.

The Significance Of Worship On Mahashivratri

According to religious beliefs, offering Ganga water to the Shiv Linga can help one attain spiritual liberation and remove all sorrows. Pouring honey during the Puja may lead to wealth gains, while offering ghee is said to increase prosperity within the family lineage. Mustard oil applied to the Shiv Linga can relieve planetary doshas and unblock delayed endeavours. Sacred Bilva leaves are essential for Shiv Puja, and adding Shami leaves, Bilva flowers, and Harsingar flowers can help fulfil one’s desires.

Zodiac-Based Remedies For Mahashivratri 2026

Aries (Mesh): Devotees should worship Lord Shiv with Ganga water and cow’s milk to enhance their career prospects. Sweet offerings such as honey, sugar, or sweet rice pudding (kheer) are recommended to gain immediate blessings.

Taurus (Vrishabh): Puja with curd and milk is advised to remove obstacles. Abhishek with curd and ghee can ease financial troubles and help earn Lord Shiv's favour.

Gemini (Mithun): Offer Bilva leaves and red flowers, along with honey Abhishek. Feeding cows green grass is believed to speed up results and invoke miraculous changes in life.

Cancer (Kark): Milk offerings are ideal, and white-coloured items are considered auspicious, as the Moon governs this sign. This helps receive Shiv's blessings and emotional balance.

Leo (Simha): Honey and jaggery offerings are recommended for prosperity and career success. The Sun governs Leo, making these offerings particularly powerful.

Virgo (Kanya): Abhishek with Bilva leaves and honey can remove obstacles and attract overall well-being.

Libra (Tula): Devotees should perform Abhishek using milk, curd, honey, desi ghee, and sugarcane juice for blessings and prosperity.

Scorpio (Vrishchik): Red flowers offered to Lord Shiv enhance career and business success. Participating in Mahashivratri Puja invokes special blessings.

Sagittarius (Dhanu): Sandalwood powder, yellow flowers, and yellow cloth, along with desi ghee, are recommended for Abhishek to attract divine grace.

Capricorn (Makar): Offer Bilva leaves, Ganga water, and cow's milk to please both Lord Shiv and Saturn. This strengthens courage and spiritual power.

Aquarius (Kumbh): Worship Shiv and Saturn, observe fasts, offer honey and Ber fruits to attract wealth and growth in income.

Pisces (Meen): Almonds, Bilva leaves, and yellow flowers should be offered. Special Puja on Mahashivratri grants long life, prosperity, and divine blessings.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]