Lunar Eclipse 22025 Timing: The second and final lunar eclipse of 2025 will take place today, on Sunday, 7 September, coinciding with Pitru Paksh, the sacred fortnight dedicated to honouring ancestors. Known as Chandra Grahan, this celestial event blends scientific wonder with spiritual significance.

The eclipse will begin at 9:58 PM IST, reach its peak around 11:42 PM IST, and end at 1:26 AM IST on 8 September. With a total duration of 3 hours and 28 minutes, this rare Blood Moon will be visible across India without any special equipment.

Sutak Kaal And Eclipse Phases

In Hindu tradition, the Sutak Kaal begins 9 hours before the eclipse, when religious rituals and temple activities are suspended. For this event, the Sutak period will start at 12:58 PM IST on 7 September.

Here are the key timings of Chandra Grahan 2025:

Eclipse Begins (Sparsh): 9:58 PM IST

9:58 PM IST Khagras (Total Eclipse) Starts: 11:01 PM IST

11:01 PM IST Maximum Eclipse: 11:42 PM IST

11:42 PM IST Khagras Ends: 1:23 AM IST

1:23 AM IST Eclipse Ends: 1:26 AM IST

Cities To Witness The Lunar Eclipse 2025

The Blood Moon will be visible across India, including:

North India: Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow

Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow West India: Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune

Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune South India: Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi

Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi East India: Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati

Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati Central India: Bhopal, Nagpur, Raipur

Apart from India, the eclipse will also be seen in parts of Asia, Africa, Australia, Europe, and the Americas.

Spiritual And Cultural Significance Of Lunar Eclipse 2025

Since this lunar eclipse occurs during Pitru Paksh, it carries deep spiritual meaning. Many traditions advise avoiding food, water, or rituals during the Sutak period. It is customary to place Tulsi leaves in food and water to protect them from negative effects.

The Chandra Grahan is considered a time for reflection, spiritual practice, and honouring ancestors.