Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionLunar Eclipse 2025 Timing: Details About Chandra Grahan Today With Sutak Kaal And City-Wise Visibility

Lunar Eclipse 2025 Timing: Details About Chandra Grahan Today With Sutak Kaal And City-Wise Visibility

Lunar Eclipse 2025 will occur today, on 7 September. It will be visible across India. Check Sutak Kaal, timing in Delhi, UP, Maharashtra, and more for this rare celestial and spiritual event.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 07 Sep 2025 10:57 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Lunar Eclipse 22025 Timing: The second and final lunar eclipse of 2025 will take place today, on Sunday, 7 September, coinciding with Pitru Paksh, the sacred fortnight dedicated to honouring ancestors. Known as Chandra Grahan, this celestial event blends scientific wonder with spiritual significance.

The eclipse will begin at 9:58 PM IST, reach its peak around 11:42 PM IST, and end at 1:26 AM IST on 8 September. With a total duration of 3 hours and 28 minutes, this rare Blood Moon will be visible across India without any special equipment.

ALSO READ: Chandra Grahan 2025 — Sacred Tulsi Rituals To Follow During The Lunar Eclipse

Sutak Kaal And Eclipse Phases

In Hindu tradition, the Sutak Kaal begins 9 hours before the eclipse, when religious rituals and temple activities are suspended. For this event, the Sutak period will start at 12:58 PM IST on 7 September.

Here are the key timings of Chandra Grahan 2025:

  • Eclipse Begins (Sparsh): 9:58 PM IST
  • Khagras (Total Eclipse) Starts: 11:01 PM IST
  • Maximum Eclipse: 11:42 PM IST
  • Khagras Ends: 1:23 AM IST
  • Eclipse Ends: 1:26 AM IST

Cities To Witness The Lunar Eclipse 2025

The Blood Moon will be visible across India, including:

  • North India: Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow
  • West India: Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune
  • South India: Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi
  • East India: Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati
  • Central India: Bhopal, Nagpur, Raipur

Apart from India, the eclipse will also be seen in parts of Asia, Africa, Australia, Europe, and the Americas.

Spiritual And Cultural Significance Of Lunar Eclipse 2025

Since this lunar eclipse occurs during Pitru Paksh, it carries deep spiritual meaning. Many traditions advise avoiding food, water, or rituals during the Sutak period. It is customary to place Tulsi leaves in food and water to protect them from negative effects.

The Chandra Grahan is considered a time for reflection, spiritual practice, and honouring ancestors.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 07 Sep 2025 10:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Chandra Grahan 2025 Blood Moon 2025 Lunar Eclipse 2025 Timing Sutak Kaal 2025
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
PM Modi To Visit Flood-Hit Punjab On Tuesday; Minister Cheema Says No Relief Package Announced
PM Modi To Visit Flood-Hit Punjab On Tuesday; AAP Minister Says No Relief Package Announced
World
Ukraine Govt Building Catches Fire In Fresh Russian Attack, 3 Killed
Ukraine Govt Building Catches Fire In Fresh Russian Attack, 3 Killed
World
Trump Planning To Visit China In October, Likely To Meet Xi Jinping: Report
Trump Planning To Visit China In October, Likely To Meet Xi Jinping: Report
Sports
Aryna Sabalenka Claims Second Straight US Open, Outlasts Anisimova In Final
Aryna Sabalenka Claims Second Straight US Open, Outlasts Anisimova In Final
Advertisement

Videos

Live Update: Lord Ganesha’s Grand Immersion Draws Massive Crowds At Girgaon Chowpatty In Mumbai
Mahadangal: Lunar Eclipse Sparks Fierce Debate Between Astrology and Science in India | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Youth Jumps Into Yamuna In Shamli, Water Level Recedes Bringing Relief To Delhi
Big Update: PM Modi To Visit Flood-Hit Areas Of Punjab On September 9 For Damage Assessment
Mahadangal: India to Witness Rare Lunar Eclipse During Pitru Paksha After 122 Years, Faith vs. Science Debate Heats Up
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget