Lunar Eclipse 2025 Timing: Details About Chandra Grahan Today With Sutak Kaal And City-Wise Visibility
Lunar Eclipse 2025 will occur today, on 7 September. It will be visible across India. Check Sutak Kaal, timing in Delhi, UP, Maharashtra, and more for this rare celestial and spiritual event.
Lunar Eclipse 22025 Timing: The second and final lunar eclipse of 2025 will take place today, on Sunday, 7 September, coinciding with Pitru Paksh, the sacred fortnight dedicated to honouring ancestors. Known as Chandra Grahan, this celestial event blends scientific wonder with spiritual significance.
The eclipse will begin at 9:58 PM IST, reach its peak around 11:42 PM IST, and end at 1:26 AM IST on 8 September. With a total duration of 3 hours and 28 minutes, this rare Blood Moon will be visible across India without any special equipment.
Sutak Kaal And Eclipse Phases
In Hindu tradition, the Sutak Kaal begins 9 hours before the eclipse, when religious rituals and temple activities are suspended. For this event, the Sutak period will start at 12:58 PM IST on 7 September.
Here are the key timings of Chandra Grahan 2025:
- Eclipse Begins (Sparsh): 9:58 PM IST
- Khagras (Total Eclipse) Starts: 11:01 PM IST
- Maximum Eclipse: 11:42 PM IST
- Khagras Ends: 1:23 AM IST
- Eclipse Ends: 1:26 AM IST
Cities To Witness The Lunar Eclipse 2025
The Blood Moon will be visible across India, including:
- North India: Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow
- West India: Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune
- South India: Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi
- East India: Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati
- Central India: Bhopal, Nagpur, Raipur
Apart from India, the eclipse will also be seen in parts of Asia, Africa, Australia, Europe, and the Americas.
Spiritual And Cultural Significance Of Lunar Eclipse 2025
Since this lunar eclipse occurs during Pitru Paksh, it carries deep spiritual meaning. Many traditions advise avoiding food, water, or rituals during the Sutak period. It is customary to place Tulsi leaves in food and water to protect them from negative effects.
The Chandra Grahan is considered a time for reflection, spiritual practice, and honouring ancestors.
[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]