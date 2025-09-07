Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionChandra Grahan 2025 — Sacred Tulsi Rituals To Follow During The Lunar Eclipse

Chandra Grahan 2025 — Sacred Tulsi Rituals To Follow During The Lunar Eclipse

Chandra Grahan 2025 will occur on Sunday, 7 September. Ancient Hindu traditions connect Tulsi with lunar eclipses, from placing leaves in food to avoiding touch. Here’s what you should know.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 07 Sep 2025 09:30 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chandra Grahan 2025: On Sunday, 7 September 2025, a total lunar eclipse will grace the skies of India. Falling on Bhado Purnima, this celestial event carries deep spiritual importance in Hindu tradition. The eclipse begins at 9:58 PM and ends at 1:26 AM, with the Sutak period starting much earlier at 12:58 PM.

For centuries, Hindus have observed sacred customs during Chandra Grahan to shield themselves from its believed negative effects. Among these, the use of Tulsi (holy basil) leaves remains one of the most widely followed practices.

ALSO READ: Lunar Eclipse 2025: Know How To Watch The Stunning Blood Moon In India This September

Significance Of Adding Tulsi Leaves To Food During A Lunar Eclipse

Ancient scriptures state that during an eclipse, food and water can become impure due to cosmic influences. To purify and protect them, people add Tulsi leaves before the eclipse begins. This ensures that meals can be consumed safely once the eclipse is over.

Even today, households across India follow this tradition, preparing food with Tulsi leaves in advance to safeguard against spiritual contamination.

Why Tulsi Must Not Be Touched During Chandra Grahan

Religious beliefs strictly forbid touching, worshipping, or planting Tulsi during an eclipse. The spiritual energy of Tulsi is considered dormant at this time, making rituals inauspicious. Therefore, devotees collect leaves in advance for use in food and water.

Why This Year’s Eclipse Is Unique

The 2025 Chandra Grahan falls on a Sunday, which holds further restrictions. According to Hindu texts, Tulsi should not be touched or worshipped on Sundays either. Performing such acts is believed to diminish one’s spiritual merit.

To avoid this, priests recommend that devotees pluck Tulsi leaves on Saturday, wash them gently, and wrap them in a clean cloth. These leaves can then be used during the eclipse without any religious fault.

The Chandra Grahan 2025 is more than a celestial event, it is a reminder of age-old traditions that intertwine faith and astronomy. The sacred role of Tulsi leaves highlights the enduring belief in protecting spiritual purity during eclipses.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 07 Sep 2025 09:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Chandra Grahan 2025 Lunar Eclipse 2025 Tulsi Significance Eclipse
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Planning To Visit China In October, Likely To Meet Xi Jinping: Report
Trump Planning To Visit China In October, Likely To Meet Xi Jinping: Report
India
PM Modi, French President Macron Discuss Bilateral Ties, Early End To Ukraine War
PM Modi, French President Macron Discuss Bilateral Ties, Early End To Ukraine War
Sports
Aryna Sabalenka Claims Second Straight US Open, Outlasts Anisimova In Final
Aryna Sabalenka Claims Second Straight US Open, Outlasts Anisimova In Final
World
Peter Navarro Slams Elon Musk After Anti-India Post Fact-Checked On X: ‘That Note Below Is Just Crap’
Peter Navarro Slams Elon Musk After Anti-India Post Fact-Checked On X: ‘That Note Below Is Just Crap’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: PM Modi Responds Diplomatically to Trump’s Fluctuating Remarks on India | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi to Skip UN General Assembly; S. Jaishankar to Represent India | ABP NEWS
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick Warns India: Stop Russian Oil, Leave BRICS, Support Dollar | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: EU Imposes $3.5 Billion Fine on Google, Trump Calls It Discriminatory | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi to Visit Flood-Hit Areas as Punjab Battles Devastating Floods | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget