Chandra Grahan 2025 — Sacred Tulsi Rituals To Follow During The Lunar Eclipse

Chandra Grahan 2025: On Sunday, 7 September 2025, a total lunar eclipse will grace the skies of India. Falling on Bhado Purnima, this celestial event carries deep spiritual importance in Hindu tradition. The eclipse begins at 9:58 PM and ends at 1:26 AM, with the Sutak period starting much earlier at 12:58 PM.

For centuries, Hindus have observed sacred customs during Chandra Grahan to shield themselves from its believed negative effects. Among these, the use of Tulsi (holy basil) leaves remains one of the most widely followed practices.

Significance Of Adding Tulsi Leaves To Food During A Lunar Eclipse

Ancient scriptures state that during an eclipse, food and water can become impure due to cosmic influences. To purify and protect them, people add Tulsi leaves before the eclipse begins. This ensures that meals can be consumed safely once the eclipse is over.

Even today, households across India follow this tradition, preparing food with Tulsi leaves in advance to safeguard against spiritual contamination.

Why Tulsi Must Not Be Touched During Chandra Grahan

Religious beliefs strictly forbid touching, worshipping, or planting Tulsi during an eclipse. The spiritual energy of Tulsi is considered dormant at this time, making rituals inauspicious. Therefore, devotees collect leaves in advance for use in food and water.

Why This Year’s Eclipse Is Unique

The 2025 Chandra Grahan falls on a Sunday, which holds further restrictions. According to Hindu texts, Tulsi should not be touched or worshipped on Sundays either. Performing such acts is believed to diminish one’s spiritual merit.

To avoid this, priests recommend that devotees pluck Tulsi leaves on Saturday, wash them gently, and wrap them in a clean cloth. These leaves can then be used during the eclipse without any religious fault.

The Chandra Grahan 2025 is more than a celestial event, it is a reminder of age-old traditions that intertwine faith and astronomy. The sacred role of Tulsi leaves highlights the enduring belief in protecting spiritual purity during eclipses.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]