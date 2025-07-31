Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionWhen Is Makar Sankranti 2026? Know Date, Muhurat, Rituals, And More

When Is Makar Sankranti 2026? Know Date, Muhurat, Rituals, And More

Makar Sankranti 2026 falls on January 14. Know the auspicious timings, ritual importance, and the mythological stories behind this Hindu festival celebrated across India.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 11:32 AM (IST)

Makar Sankranti 2026: Makar Sankranti marks the first major Hindu festival of the year and is observed with great enthusiasm across the country. While it's known as Makar Sankranti or Khichdi Sankranti in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, it is celebrated as Lohri in Punjab, Pongal in Tamil Nadu, and Magh Bihu or Bhogali Bihu in Assam. Despite different names, the spiritual essence remains the same, honouring the Surya Devta and welcoming longer days.

It is a harvest festival as well as an astrological turning point, symbolising the Sun’s transition into Makar Rashi. This day is believed to bring positivity, prosperity, and good fortune.

ALSO READ: Chhath Puja 2025 — Know Dates, Rituals, Significance And More Of This Sacred Festival

Makar Sankranti 2026 Date And Puja Muhurat

In 2026, Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 14.

  • Punya Kaal Muhurat: 2:49 PM to 5:45 PM
  • Maha Punya Kaal Muhurat: 2:49 PM to 3:42 PM

The timing of sacred snan and daan is crucial. Devotees take holy dips in rivers and offer water to the Sun followed by donations of items like sesame, jaggery, khichdi, blankets, and warm clothes to those in need.

The Spiritual Significance And Legends Of Makar Sankranti

  • Makar Sankranti has deep spiritual and mythological importance. It signifies the end of winter solstice and the beginning of the Sun’s northward journey (Uttarayan), believed to be an auspicious time in Hinduism.
  • According to scriptures, it’s the day when the Sun God visits his son Shani Dev, despite their strained relationship. This celestial event marks a symbolic reunion of father and son.
  • Ancient texts including the Mahabharat and Purans also mention this day. It is believed that Bhishma Pitamah, mortally wounded on the battlefield, waited on a bed of arrows until the Sun began its northward movement, choosing this sacred time to leave his body.
  • Another legend states that it was on Makar Sankranti when Goddess Ganga followed King Bhagirath and finally reached the ocean through Kapil Muni’s ashram, making it a highly auspicious day for river worship and charity.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 31 Jul 2025 09:22 AM (IST)
Makar Sankranti Date Makar Sankranti 2026 Makar Sankranti Muhurat
