Pradosh Vrat 2025: Know All About This Sacred Fast Dedicated To Lord Shiv And Goddess Parvati

In Hinduism, Pradosh Vrat is considered one of the most powerful and sacred fasts. Devotees observe this day with deep faith and enthusiasm, as it is believed to bring good health, mental peace, and spiritual liberation (moksha).

Meaning And Significance Of Pradosh Vrat

The word ‘Pradosh’ refers to the twilight period, the time between sunset and nightfall. Hence, this vrat (fast) is performed during the evening, giving it the name Pradosh Vrat.

According to the Shiv Puran, Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati fulfill the wishes of their devotees on this auspicious day. The fast is observed every lunar month on the Trayodashi Tithi (13th day of the lunar fortnight). Among all Pradosh Vrats, the Shani Pradosh (falling on Saturday) and Som Pradosh (falling on Monday) are considered the most auspicious and spiritually rewarding.

The Legend Behind Pradosh Vrat

A famous story from the Skand Puran explains the origin of this vrat. According to the legend, during the great Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean), both gods and demons joined forces to obtain amrit (nectar of immortality). They used the serpent Vasuki as a rope to churn the ocean.

The first substance to emerge from the churning was halahal, a deadly poison so powerful that it could destroy the entire universe. Neither gods nor demons dared to consume it.

To protect creation, Lord Shiv drank the poison. Goddess Parvati gently placed her hand on his throat to prevent the poison from descending further into his body. As a result, his neck turned blue, earning him the name Neelkanth (the blue-throated one). The day Lord Shiv drank the last drop of poison is commemorated as Pradosh Vrat.

Rituals And Observance

Pradosh Vrat is believed to bring happiness, prosperity, and spiritual well-being. On this day, devotees perform special prayers and rituals dedicated to Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati.

Devotees wake up early, bathe, and wear clean clothes. Throughout the day, they maintain discipline and devotion. Visiting a Shiv temple in the evening during twilight is considered especially auspicious.

The worship begins with prayers and mantras to please Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati, followed by offerings to other deities. Devotees light lamps of ghee and offer water, milk, and belpatra (bilva leaves) to the Shivling. Chanting the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra 108 times is believed to bring divine blessings and protection.

How To Observe Pradosh Vrat

According to the Hindu calendar, there are two main ways to observe the Pradosh fast:

Full-Day Fast (24 Hours):

Devotees observe a strict fast from sunrise until the next sunrise. During this period, they abstain from food and often remain awake throughout the night, engaging in prayers and hymns dedicated to Lord Shiv. The next morning, they bathe and worship Lord Shiv before breaking the fast.

Daytime Fast (From Sunrise to Sunset):

In this method, devotees fast from sunrise until sunset. Before sunset, they bathe, wear clean clothes, and visit a Shiv temple to offer water, milk, flowers, and belpatra to the Shivling.

Both methods are considered highly rewarding. It is believed that observing Pradosh Vrat with full devotion pleases Lord Shiv, bringing happiness, peace, and prosperity into the devotee’s life.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]