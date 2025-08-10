Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionJanmashtami 2025 Remedies For Shani Sade Sati And Dhaiyya

On Janmashtami 2025, those facing Shani Sade Sati or Dhaiyya can perform special remedies to reduce hardships and invite blessings. Learn the simple rituals for relief.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 10 Aug 2025 02:20 PM (IST)

Janmashtami 2025: In 2025, Janmashtami will be observed on Saturday, August 16. It is a rare and auspicious combination, as Saturday is dedicated to Lord Shani. Astrology suggests that people undergoing Shani Sade Sati or Dhaiyya can benefit greatly from special rituals performed on this day. Shani is linked to the number 8 in numerology, and Lord Krishna is considered the eighth avatar of Vishnu, born on Ashtami tithi. Worshipping Krishna on Janmashtami is believed to invite Shani’s blessings and remove misfortunes.

Janmashtami Puja Muhurat And Nishita Muhurat

  • Midnight Puja Muhurat: 12:04 AM to 12:47 AM
  • Total Duration: 43 minutes
  • Krishna Janma Moment (Madhyanna Kshana): 12:26 AM
  • Moonrise: 10:46 PM on August 15
  • Rohini Nakshatra Begins: 4:38 AM on August 17
  • Rohini Nakshatra Ends: 3:17 AM on August 18

Remedies To Reduce Shani’s Malefic Effects

On Janmashtami night at midnight, chant the mantra “Om Krishnay Vasudevay Haraye Paramatmane, Pranatah Klesh Nashay Govinday Namo Namah” 108 times. Offer makhan-mishri to Lord Krishna and sweets made with black sesame to Shani Dev, then distribute them to the needy. This is believed to remove poverty and suffering.

Rahu-Ketu Peace Rituals On Janmashtami 2025

As per scriptures, worshipping Krishna also brings peace from Rahu-Ketu dosha. On the evening of Janmashtami, release a coconut into flowing water after expressing your wish. Offer a flute to Lord Krishna and place a peacock feather in your home to keep Rahu troubles away.

Spiritual Rewards Of Janmashtami Vrat

The Brahmavaivarta Purana describes the Janmashtami fast as one of the most powerful vows a devotee can observe. It states that anyone living in Bharatvarsh who keeps this fast with faith is absolved of the sins accumulated over a hundred previous lifetimes. The devotee attains the bliss of Vaikunth, the divine abode of Lord Vishnu, and is eventually reborn in a higher realm where their heart overflows with unshakable love and devotion toward Lord Krishna.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 10 Aug 2025 02:20 PM (IST)
Embed widget