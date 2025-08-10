Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ganesh Chaturthi is not just a religious occasion but also a celebration of cultural, social, and environmental values. The 10-day Ganeshotsav fills homes and streets with devotion, joy, and unity. It’s a time when families, friends, and communities come together to welcome Lord Ganesh, offer prayers, and celebrate with enthusiasm.

17 Days Left For Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

As per the Hindu calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi begins on the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksh in the month of Bhadrapada and ends on Anant Chaturdashi. This year, the Chaturthi Tithi starts on 26 August 2025 at 1:54 PM and ends on 27 August 2025 at 3:44 PM. According to Uday Tithi, the festival will officially begin on Wednesday, 27 August 2025. With just 17 days left, it’s time to start preparing for Ganpati Sthapana.

Clean And Purify Your Home

Before welcoming Lord Ganesh, ensure your home is spotless and positive. Discard unwanted items and focus on cleaning corners, the puja room, and the entrance. A clean, vibrant space invites good energy for the festival.

Gather Puja Essentials In Advance

Purchase all the required puja materials beforehand, such as the puja chowki, decorative cloth, kalash, diya, ghee, flowers, and incense sticks. Having everything ready will make the sthapana smooth and peaceful.

Decorate Your Home For Bappa’s Arrival

Along with cleaning, bring decorative items like rangoli powders, flowers, lights, and torans to beautify your home. A welcoming and festive atmosphere will enhance the joy of Ganpati’s arrival.