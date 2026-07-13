Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Clapping signifies devotee's presence and dispels negative energies.

Traditional three gentle claps symbolize presence, offerings, and surrender.

Loud clapping discourages; quiet devotion respects Shiva's meditative form.

In Sanatan Dharma, worshipping Lord Shiva, the God of Gods, holds special significance. Lord Shiva is called Bholenath because he is pleased with just a pot of water and a Bel leaf. In Shiva temples, we commonly see devotees standing in front of the Shivling and clapping loudly during puja or aarti. Some consider this a part of devotion, while others call it a tradition. But is it really right to clap in front of a Shivalinga? What is its significance according to astrology and mythological beliefs, and what are its benefits or disadvantages? Let's understand its true significance in detail, according to the country's renowned astrologers and scriptures.

Mythological Significance Of Clapping Before A Shivling

According to Sanatan traditions and mythological beliefs, clapping in a temple is associated with two symbolic purposes. The first is to announce a devotee's arrival before the deity, expressing, "Lord, I have come to seek your blessings." The second is the belief that the sound of clapping helps dispel negative energies and creates a spiritually uplifting atmosphere within the temple premises. For many devotees, it is a gesture of devotion rather than a ritual performed without meaning.

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The Rule Of Three Claps According To Tradition

According to astrologers and references in traditional beliefs linked to the Shiva Purana, clapping repeatedly or indiscriminately near a Shivling is not recommended. Instead, there is a symbolic tradition of offering three gentle claps. It is believed that Ravana, the king of Lanka and a great devotee of Lord Shiva, praised Mahadev with three claps and intense devotion, earning immense power and divine blessings. The first clap symbolises announcing the devotee's presence before Lord Shiva. The second clap represents offering one's prayers and wishes, with the belief that it brings happiness, prosperity, and removes hardships. The third clap signifies complete surrender to Mahadev, seeking his protection, guidance, and blessings for a peaceful life.

Should You Clap Loudly Near A Shivling?

Religious scholars and astrologers advise devotees to avoid loud clapping or creating unnecessary noise near a Shivling. Lord Shiva is regarded as the deity of meditation, silence, and inner consciousness. It is believed that loud sounds can disturb the sacred atmosphere associated with his meditative form. While clapping during a temple aarti accompanied by bells, conch shells, and devotional music is considered appropriate, maintaining silence during personal worship, Abhishek, or while offering water to the Shivling is regarded as more respectful.

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The Right Way To Offer Worship

When visiting a Shiva temple, devotees are encouraged to worship with humility and discipline. Offer water, Bel leaves, and Datura peacefully while chanting "Om Namah Shivaya" with devotion. If you wish to clap as part of your prayers, do so only three times, gently and from a respectful distance from the Shivling. The essence of Shiva worship lies not in loud expressions but in sincere faith, inner peace, and unwavering devotion.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]