Good News For Pilgrims: Mata Vaishno Devi Temple Opens Ancient Cave Route For Darshan

Good News For Pilgrims: Mata Vaishno Devi Temple Opens Ancient Cave Route For Darshan

This route holds traditional and religious importance for devotees of Mata Vaishno Devi, as it is associated with the original pilgrimage trail.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 14 Jan 2026 11:04 PM (IST)
Pilgrims visiting the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine have received a major boost ahead of the festive rush, with the shrine authorities reopening the ancient cave route for darshan on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. The development is being seen as good news for devotees as the traditional path is considered spiritually significant and offers a more immersive pilgrimage experience. With the route now opened, devotees can once again proceed through the historic cave passage to reach the sanctum and have darshan of the holy pindis.

Ancient Cave Route Opened For Darshan

On Makar Sankranti, the shrine administration opened the pracheen gufa (ancient cave) for pilgrims. This route holds traditional and religious importance for devotees of Mata Vaishno Devi, as it is associated with the original pilgrimage trail.

With the reopening, yatris can now have darshan of the pious pindis by passing through the ancient cave route. The move is expected to help manage pilgrim flow during peak days while also restoring access to the revered traditional passage for devotees.

Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 14 Jan 2026 10:55 PM (IST)
Vaishno Devi Makar Sankranti Vaishno Devi Cave
