Durga Puja Calendar 2025: Durga Puja is one of the most significant festivals in Hinduism, celebrated with immense devotion, grandeur, and cultural festivities across India, especially in West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, Odisha, Tripura, and Jharkhand. The five-day celebration honours Goddess Durga in her Mahishasurmardini form, symbolising the victory of good over evil.

In 2025, Durga Puja begins on Sunday, 28 September and concludes on Thursday, 2 October, coinciding with Shardiya Navratri. Each day of the festival has its own rituals, traditions, and spiritual significance, making the celebration both devotional and culturally enriching.

Let’s look at the Durga Puja 2025 five-day calendar and the importance of each day.

Durga Puja 2025: Key Dates

28 September (Shashthi Tithi) – Kalparambha, Bodhan, Amantran, and Adhivas mark the formal beginning of Durga Puja. The rituals symbolise welcoming the Goddess into homes and pandals.

Kalparambha, Bodhan, Amantran, and Adhivas mark the formal beginning of Durga Puja. The rituals symbolise welcoming the Goddess into homes and pandals. 29 September (Maha Saptami) – Known for Kolabou Puja, where a banana plant wrapped in a saree is worshipped as the wife of Lord Ganesh. This marks the start of the main rituals.

Known for Kolabou Puja, where a banana plant wrapped in a saree is worshipped as the wife of Lord Ganesh. This marks the start of the main rituals. 30 September (Maha Ashtami) – Considered the most important day. Devotees observe Bhog, Aarti, and Sandhi Puja, which takes place at the juncture of Ashtami and Navami.

Considered the most important day. Devotees observe Bhog, Aarti, and Sandhi Puja, which takes place at the juncture of Ashtami and Navami. 1 October (Maha Navami) – On this day, Mahanavami Puja, Durga Balidan, and Navami Homa are performed. It is believed to be the concluding victory of Goddess Durga over Mahishasura.

On this day, Mahanavami Puja, Durga Balidan, and Navami Homa are performed. It is believed to be the concluding victory of Goddess Durga over Mahishasura. 2 October (Vijayadashami/Dashami) – The festival ends with Durga Visarjan, when the idols are immersed in rivers and ponds. Married women also celebrate Sindoor Khela, smearing vermilion on the idol and on each other, praying for prosperity and long marital life.

Rituals And Traditions Of Durga Puja 2025

The rituals of Durga Puja extend beyond the five main days. Preparations begin with Bilva Nimantran and Kalash Sthapana before Shashthi. Each day brings a new set of rituals:

Saptami marks the symbolic awakening of the Goddess.

Ashtami includes Sandhi Puja, believed to be the most powerful moment of the festival.

Navami highlights Durga’s victory and includes sacred offerings.

Dashmi is an emotional day when devotees bid farewell to the Goddess, celebrating with Sindoor Khela before Durga Visarjan.

The puja is not just a religious event but also a cultural extravaganza with bhajans, dance, traditional plays, and decorated pandals that bring communities together.

Durga Puja 2025 Spiritual Significance

Durga Puja symbolises the eternal victory of good over evil. It is believed that Goddess Durga defeated the demon king Mahishasura on Maha Navami, and Dashami marks her return to Mount Kailash. Devotees believe participating in the rituals ensures protection, prosperity, and divine blessings for the year ahead.

Durga Puja 2025 will be celebrated from 28 September to 2 October, bringing five days of devotion, joy, and cultural celebrations. From Sandhi Puja to Sindoor Khela, every ritual carries centuries of tradition and deep spiritual meaning.

For devotees, it is not just a festival but an emotional journey that unites families, communities, and cultures under the blessings of Goddess Durga.