Durga Ashtami 2025: Date, Puja Muhurat, Significance, Sandhi Puja Details, And More

Durga Ashtami 2025: September marks the peak of the festive season in India, and one of the most significant days is Durga Ashtami. Falling during the Sharadiya Navratri, this day is devoted to Goddess Maha Gauri, the eighth divine form of Maa Durga. In 2025, Durga Ashtami will be observed on 30 September, making it one of the holiest days of the nine-day festival. The day holds special importance as devotees perform Maha Gauri Puja, Kanya Puja, and Sandhi Puja, all of which are believed to bring divine blessings, peace, and prosperity.

Durga Ashtami 2025 Date And Puja Muhurat

Ashtami Tithi Begins: 29 September 2025, 4:31 PM

29 September 2025, 4:31 PM Ashtami Tithi Ends: 30 September 2025, 6:06 PM

30 September 2025, 6:06 PM Maha Ashtami Puja Muhurat: 9:12 AM – 1:40 PM

On this day, Goddess Maha Gauri, the epitome of purity and serenity, is worshipped. Devotees believe that praying to her removes negativity, purifies the mind and body, and brings peace and prosperity into life.

Kanya Puja On Maha Ashtami

A central ritual of the day is Kanya Puja, where young girls are worshipped as living embodiments of the Goddess. Devotees wash their feet, offer food, gifts, and traditional items such as bangles or clothes. It is believed that without Kanya Puja, the Navratri rituals remain incomplete.

Kanya Puja Muhurat: 9:12 AM – 1:40 PM

Significance Of Sandhi Puja

Another key ritual is Sandhi Puja, performed at the transition of Ashtami and Navami. As per legends, this is the divine moment when Goddess Chamunda appeared and destroyed the demons Chanda and Munda. Performing Sandhi Puja at this time is said to be the most auspicious act of Navratri.

Sandhi Puja Muhurat: 5:42 PM – 6:30 PM

Rituals If Puja Cannot Be Performed

Those unable to observe Ashtami or Navami pujas can still receive blessings by donating essentials to young girls, such as clothes, study materials, food, or money. According to scriptures, these acts are considered as auspicious as performing the full nine-day Navratri puja.

Durga Ashtami 2025 is not just about rituals but about invoking the divine feminine power, celebrating purity, and seeking blessings for peace, health, and prosperity.