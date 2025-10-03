Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Dhanteras 2025: Know What To Buy On This Auspicious Day And Its Significance

Know the significance of Dhanteras 2025, what to buy on this auspicious day, and how these auspicious things can bring wealth, health, and prosperity to your home.

Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 11:14 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, is a significant Hindu festival celebrated before Diwali. Symbolizing wealth, health, and prosperity, the day is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kuber, and Lord Dhanvantari.

It is considered highly auspicious to purchase gold, silver, or valuable items on this day. Families also light a special lamp at the entrance of their homes for Lord Yama, the god of death, to ward off negativity.

ALSO READ: When Is Dhanteras In 2025? Know Date, Auspicious Muhurat For Puja, Shopping, And More

What To Buy On Dhanteras?

On Dhanteras, buying gold, silver, brass utensils, or any new household item is believed to bring good fortune. Additionally, purchasing a broom, idols of Lakshmi and Ganesha, coriander seeds, salt, and an idol of Lord Kuber is considered auspicious. Many people also invest in electronics, vehicles, and property, as the festival is believed to enhance prosperity and growth.

Significance Of Buying Key Items On Dhanteras

Gold
Buying gold on Dhanteras is considered a symbol of luck, prosperity, and financial stability. It represents devotion to Goddess Lakshmi and invokes the blessings of Lord Kuber. Gold is also seen as a secure and valuable investment, ensuring both tradition and a stable financial future.

Silver
Silver purchases hold both religious and economic importance. It is believed to please Goddess Lakshmi, bring prosperity, and protect the household from negative energies. Silver is a symbol of purity and strength, and owning it ensures positive energy and emotional balance within the family.

Brass Utensils
Purchasing brass utensils is linked with health and prosperity. According to mythology, during the Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean), Lord Dhanvantari appeared carrying a brass pot. Brass, associated with planet Jupiter, signifies abundance and is believed to bring thirteen times the benefit when bought on Dhanteras. It is also said to attract peace, good fortune, and wealth.

Coriander Seeds
Buying coriander seeds on Dhanteras is associated with growth and prosperity. These seeds are considered dear to Goddess Lakshmi, and bringing them home is believed to attract wealth. In astrology, coriander is linked with Mercury, the planet influencing business and finances. Offering coriander seeds to Goddess Lakshmi is thought to fulfill wishes and bring prosperity to the household.

Published at : 03 Oct 2025 11:14 AM (IST)
Read more
