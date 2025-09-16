When Is Dhanteras In 2025? Know Date, Auspicious Muhurat For Puja, Shopping, And More

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionWhen Is Dhanteras In 2025? Know Date, Auspicious Muhurat For Puja, Shopping, And More

Dhanteras is observed as the birth anniversary of Lord Dhanvantari, who emerged from the ocean during the Samudra Manthan carrying a pot of nectar.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 16 Sep 2025 09:00 AM (IST)

The festival of lights, Diwali, begins with Dhanteras, marking the first of the five days of celebrations. This day is dedicated to Lord Kubera, the god of wealth, Goddess Lakshmi, and Lord Dhanvantari, the god of health and medicine. It is also associated with Yam Deep Daan, a ritual performed to ward off untimely death. Alongside its spiritual significance, Dhanteras is considered the most auspicious day for making purchases, especially gold and silver.

The word Dhanteras is derived from 'Dhan' (wealth) and 'Teras' (thirteenth), as it falls on the thirteenth day (Trayodashi) of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. The day is also observed as the birth anniversary of Lord Dhanvantari, who emerged from the ocean during the Samudra Manthan carrying a pot of nectar.

When Is Dhanteras In 2025?

This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on Saturday, October 18, 2025. Also known as Dhantrayodashi, it is believed that worship performed during the sthir lagna (Taurus lagna) ensures Goddess Lakshmi resides permanently in the household. Evening puja, after sunset, is considered highly auspicious.

Dhanteras 2025 Puja Timings

  • Kartik Krishna Trayodashi Begins: October 18, 2025 – 12:18 PM
  • Kartik Krishna Trayodashi Ends: October 19, 2025 – 1:51 PM
  • Dhanteras Puja Muhurat: 7:16 PM – 8:20 PM
  • Yam Deepam: 5:48 PM – 7:04 PM
  • Pradosh Kaal: 5:48 PM – 8:20 PM
  • Vrishabha Kaal: 7:16 PM – 9:11 PM

Auspicious Shopping Muhurat

Buying gold on Dhanteras is believed to be equivalent to inviting Goddess Lakshmi into one’s home. The favorable period for purchasing gold and other metals begins at 12:18 PM on October 18 and continues until 1:51 PM on October 19.

Things To Buy On Dhanteras

Purchasing gold, silver, and brass items is considered highly auspicious. People also buy coriander seeds and even brooms, as they are believed to bring prosperity.

Significance Of Dhanteras 

Dhanteras marks the appearance of Lord Dhanvantari from the ocean during the Samudra Manthan, holding the pot of nectar. Good health is considered the greatest wealth, making his worship significant.

What Is The Importance Of Yam Deepam On Dhanteras?

According to tradition, lighting a lamp outside the house in the south direction for Lord Yama during Pradosh Kaal on Dhanteras prevents untimely death and blesses devotees with long life.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 16 Sep 2025 09:00 AM (IST)
Dhanteras Dhanteras Date Dhanteras Puja Muhurat Diwali 2025 Shopping Muhurat On Dhanteras
Embed widget