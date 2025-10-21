Chitragupt Puja 2025: Know Date, Significance, Puja Ritual, And All About This Auspicious Day

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionChitragupt Puja 2025: Know Date, Significance, Puja Ritual, And All About This Auspicious Day

Chitragupt Puja holds great importance in Hindu tradition, especially among the Kayastha community. Devotees worship Lord Chitragupt, the keeper of deeds, knowledge, and success in life.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 10:15 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

According to Hindu beliefs, Chitragupt Puja is observed every year on the Dwitiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik, which also coincides with Bhai Dooj. On this day, devotees worship Lord Chitragupt, the divine accountant who maintains records of every human’s deeds using a pen (kalam) and inkpot (dawaat).

This festival is also popularly known as Masyadhar Puja, as the worship of the pen and inkpot is referred to by this name. In Hindu tradition, the festival holds special significance for the Kayastha community, who celebrate it with great devotion.

ALSO READ: When Will Govardhan Puja Be Celebrated? Know Date, Timing, Puja Rituals, And More

Chitragupt Puja Date And Muhurat

As per the Hindu calendar, the Dwitiya Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha will begin on October 22 at 8:16 PM and end on October 23 at 10:46 PM. Hence, Chitragupt Puja will be observed on Thursday, October 23, 2025.
The auspicious time (muhurat) for performing the puja will be from 1:13 PM to 3:28 PM.

Puja Rituals Of Chitragupt Puja

Devotees should wake up early, take a bath, and clean the worship area. A yellow cloth is spread on a wooden platform (chowki), and an idol or image of Lord Chitragupt is placed upon it. A ghee lamp is lit before the deity, and Panchamrit—a mixture of milk, curd, ghee, honey, and sugar—is prepared and offered. Devotees also present turmeric, sandalwood, flowers, fruits, sweets, and other offerings during the ritual.

Special Rituals

One of the key aspects of this puja is the use of a pen, inkpot, and white paper. On the paper, devotees write “Shri Ganeshaya Namah” with turmeric and then inscribe the mantra “Om Chitraguptaya Namah” eleven times using the pen. It is believed that after the puja, the pen and inkpot should not be used for regular work but kept safely as sacred items.

Significance Of Chitragupt Puja

Lord Chitragupt is regarded as the divine keeper of deeds—recording both sins and virtues. The puja is believed to bless devotees with wisdom, knowledge, and clarity of thought. Many also perform this ritual to seek success in education and business.

This day serves as a reminder of the moral values of righteousness, accountability, and wisdom that Lord Chitragupt symbolizes.

Published at : 21 Oct 2025 10:15 AM (IST)
