When Will Govardhan Puja Be Celebrated? Know Date, Timing, Puja Rituals, And More

The five-day Diwali festival includes Govardhan Puja, celebrated a day after Diwali, as a symbol of gratitude toward nature and its divine balance. This year, Govardhan Puja or Annakoot Mahotsav will be observed on October 22, 2025. According to the Hindu calendar, the Pratipada Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik begins on October 21 at 5:54 PM and ends on October 22 at 8:16 PM. The ideal time for the puja is when neither complete darkness nor full daylight prevails, symbolising balance in nature and human life.

Spiritual Importance Of Govardhan Puja

This sacred day emphasizes the worship of nature, as taught by Lord Krishna himself. It is believed that performing Govardhan Puja helps stabilize the restless mind and brings inner peace. Scriptures describe this day as one of multiple divine observances, Bali Puja, Govardhan Puja, Cow Worship, and Annakoot.

According to mythology, when Lord Indra unleashed incessant rains over Braj for seven days, Lord Krishna lifted Mount Govardhan on his little finger to protect the villagers. Realising his mistake, Indra later sought forgiveness. This episode signifies devotion, humility, and reverence toward nature.

Govardhan Puja 2025 Shubh Muhurat

This year, the auspicious time for Govardhan Puja is from 6:30 AM to 8:47 AM. The day is further enhanced by the presence of Preeti Yoga and Lakshmi Yoga, making it especially favorable for worship and auspicious beginnings. Performing the rituals with true devotion is believed to bring Lord Krishna’s blessings throughout the year.

Rituals And Worship Method

Goddess Lakshmi is also worshipped in the form of Annapurna, the giver of food and prosperity. On this day, devotees wake up early, clean their homes thoroughly (from inside out) to dispel negativity and invite positivity. As they re-enter the house, it is customary to beat a thali (plate) while welcoming Goddess Lakshmi into the home.

After bathing, devotees prepare a small hill made of cow dung or clay at the entrance, symbolizing Mount Govardhan. They decorate it with saffron and kumkum, offer rice, flowers, and food (naivedya), and pray for lasting happiness and prosperity.

The highlight of the day is preparing 56 Bhog (Chhappan Bhog), a grand offering of 56 varieties of food dedicated to Lord Krishna and Govardhan Maharaj. Devotees pray that their lives, like this offering, be filled with the flavors of happiness and contentment under Krishna’s grace.

Special Rituals For Prosperity And Good Fortune

For Wealth: Place five Gomti Chakras and five cowries in a plate during the puja. After worship, tie them in a red cloth and keep them in your locker or safe.

Place five Gomti Chakras and five cowries in a plate during the puja. After worship, tie them in a red cloth and keep them in your locker or safe. For Good Luck: Combine a turmeric root, Gomti Chakra, cowrie, gunja seed, and a five-faced Rudraksha in a pouch. After the puja, keep it in your home temple, cash box, or wallet.

Combine a turmeric root, Gomti Chakra, cowrie, gunja seed, and a five-faced Rudraksha in a pouch. After the puja, keep it in your home temple, cash box, or wallet. For Children and Family Happiness: Prepare Panchamrit using milk, curd, honey, sugar, and ghee. Mix it with Ganga water and Tulsi leaves, offer it to Lord Krishna, and chant the mantra 'Kleem Krishna Kleem' five times. Afterward, the Panchamrit is shared among family members. Donating green vegetables to temples on this day is also considered auspicious.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]