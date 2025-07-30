Chhath Puja 2025 — Know Dates, Rituals, Significance And More Of This Sacred Festival

Chhath Puja 2025: Chhath Puja is one of the most spiritually significant festivals in India, especially in Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Nepal. The festival is dedicated to Surya Dev, the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. It is observed to seek blessings for good health, prosperity, and the long life of children. Rooted in Vedic traditions, this four-day festival is a powerful symbol of purity, devotion, and discipline.

It begins six days after Diwali, during the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. The word Chhath comes from the Sanskrit Shashti, meaning ‘sixth’. Chhathi Maiya, considered the sister of Surya Dev, is believed to be the goddess of nature and fertility.

ALSO READ: Sawan Putrada Ekadashi 2025 — Know Date, Puja Muhurat, Significance, Rituals, And More

Chhath Puja 2025 Schedule

Nahay Khay – Saturday, October 25, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Kharna – Sunday, October 26, 2025

Sunday, October 26, 2025 Sandhya Arghya (Evening Offering) – Monday, October 27, 2025

Monday, October 27, 2025 Sunset – 5:40 PM

5:40 PM Usha Arghya (Morning Offering) – Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Tuesday, October 28, 2025 Sunrise – 6:30 AM

What Happens On Each Day Of Chhath Puja?

Day 1 – Nahay Khay

The first day marks the beginning of purity and preparation. Devotees bathe in holy rivers, especially the Ganga, and consume only one simple vegetarian meal, often prepared with utmost cleanliness.

Day 2 – Kharna

On this day, devotees observe a fast without even drinking water throughout the day. In the evening, they prepare jaggery-based rice pudding (kheer) and offer it to Chhathi Maiya before breaking the fast. This marks the beginning of a 36-hour nirjala fast.

Day 3 – Sandhya Arghya

Devotees gather at rivers or ponds to offer arghya (water offering) to the setting sun. The ritual is performed standing in water, accompanied by devotional songs and prayers. It’s one of the most visually powerful moments of the festival.

Day 4 – Usha Arghya

The final day involves offering prayers to the rising sun. This symbolic completion of the fast is known as Paran. Families then distribute prasad and seek blessings for family health and prosperity.

Beliefs And Importance Of Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja is also known by names like Pratihar, Dala Chhath, Surya Shashti, and Chhathi. It is believed that sincere prayers during this festival can bless devotees with children, ensure their well-being, and bring family happiness and success.

Historical References From Epics

Legends connect Chhath Puja with both Ramayan and Mahabharat. It is said that Sita performed the ritual in Munger after returning from exile. Kunti, mother of Karna, is also believed to have performed it to seek a child. Draupadi is said to have performed the puja to regain her lost kingdom. These references have helped the festival gain immense significance across northern India.