Sawan Putrada Ekadashi 2025 — Know Date, Puja Muhurat, Significance, Rituals, And More

Sawan Putrada Ekadashi 2025: Among the many fasts in Hindu tradition, Putrada Ekadashi holds special importance for couples seeking the joy of having children. Falling twice a year, in Paush and Sawan months, this vrat is observed with deep devotion to Lord Vishnu. The Sawan Putrada Ekadashi in 2025 will be observed on August 5, and it is considered especially auspicious due to its occurrence during the sacred monsoon month.

ALSO READ: Sawan Somvar 2025 — Rare Yogas To Bring Divine Blessings On The Last Monday Of This Sacred Month

Putrada Ekadashi 2025 Date And Puja Muhurat

Putrada Ekadashi Date: 5 August 2025 (Tuesday)

5 August 2025 (Tuesday) Ekadashi Tithi Begins: 4 August, 11:14 AM

4 August, 11:14 AM Ekadashi Tithi Ends: 5 August, 1:12 PM

5 August, 1:12 PM Vrat Parana Time: 6 August, between 5:45 AM and 8:26 AM

This year, Sawan Putrada Ekadashi also falls during a Ravi Yog, starting from 5:45 AM to 11:23 AM on August 5, enhancing the spiritual benefits of the vrat.

Putrada Ekadashi 2025 Significance

This Ekadashi is believed to fulfill the wishes of couples longing for a child. The Padma Puran mentions the story of King Mahajit who, despite all worldly luxuries, was unhappy due to being childless. Upon guidance from sages, he observed the Putrada Ekadashi vrat and was blessed with a son. Since then, this vrat is considered a divine remedy for those seeking progeny.

Rituals And Remedies To Observe On This Day

On this day, devotees worship Lord Vishnu with full devotion and observe a strict fast. A unique ritual includes offering small diyas made from wheat flour, filled with ghee or oil, with a cotton wick. These diyas are placed on peepal or banyan leaves and floated in a river. Additionally, donating food, clothes, or money to the needy is considered meritorious.

Sawan Putrada Ekadashi 2025 Vrat Katha

The ancient tale behind this vrat speaks of King Suketuman, who had everything but was tormented by childlessness. During a forest journey, he met sages who advised him to observe Putrada Ekadashi. Following their instructions, he performed the fast and was later blessed with a son. The story symbolises how sincere devotion and vrat observance can bring about divine transformation.

Sawan Putrada Ekadashi is more than just a fast. It's a spiritual commitment to divine blessings, family prosperity, and emotional fulfillment. Whether you seek a child or wish for your children’s bright future, this sacred vrat offers an opportunity for deep faith and positive energy.