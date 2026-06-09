Donald Trump Booed At New York's Madison Square Garden During NBA Finals Game: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Donald Trump booed during NBA Finals game in New York.

He attended as team owner's guest with tight security.

Reception reflected political divide among liberal-leaning NBA audience.

Knicks sought historic championship amid heightened game security.

Donald Trump was met with loud boos from sections of the crowd at Madison Square Garden on Monday night when he appeared on the arena's giant video screens ahead of Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs.

The US president was shown on the Jumbotron during the singing of the US national anthem before tipoff. As his image appeared on screen, jeers and boos echoed around the arena. Trump, who remained visible for a little more than eight seconds, held a salute and smiled throughout the moment.

Moments later, the video board switched to footage of Knicks players lined up on the court, prompting a wave of cheers from fans packed inside the iconic New York venue.

Trump Watches From Owner’s Box Amid Tight Security

A longtime supporter of the Knicks, Trump attended the game as a guest of team owner James Dolan. The appearance coincided with New York hosting its first NBA Finals game since 1999, adding further attention to an already high-profile sporting event.

Trump arrived at Madison Square Garden under heavy security and watched the game from the owner’s box positioned above centre court. Secret Service agents occupied neighbouring suites on both sides of the box as part of the security arrangements.

Also seated with the president were Dolan, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Trump's granddaughter Kai.

Donald Trump is booed in Madison Square Garden at Game 3 of the NBA Finals. pic.twitter.com/pOZxoUlASO — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 9, 2026

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Hostile Reception Reflects Political Divide

The reaction from fans was not entirely unexpected. NBA audiences are generally viewed as more liberal-leaning, while New York City strongly supported Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

Trump's appearance brought an added political dimension to an event already attracting intense public interest. Basketball fever has gripped New York as the Knicks continue their bid for a long-awaited NBA title.

The atmosphere inside the arena reflected the mix of sport and politics, with fans making their feelings known as soon as the president appeared on the giant screens.

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Knicks Chase Historic Championship Run

Beyond the political spectacle, the focus remained on the Knicks' pursuit of their first NBA championship in more than five decades.

New York entered the contest holding a 2-0 lead in the series against the Spurs and aiming to move within one win of securing their first NBA title since 1973.

Security measures around Madison Square Garden were noticeably tighter hours before tipoff. A 10-foot perimeter fence surrounded the arena, ticket holders were advised to arrive at least two hours before the game, and the team enforced a strict no-bag policy for spectators.