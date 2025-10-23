Bhai Dooj 2025: Significance Of Keeping The Lamp Lit During The Festival

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Bhai Dooj 2025: Bhai Dooj is one of the most sacred festivals dedicated to celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters. Observed on the second day of the bright half of the Kartik month, sisters perform rituals and apply tilaks on their brothers’ foreheads, praying for their long life, prosperity, and well-being. Many also perform Yamaraj puja, seeking blessings from the god of death. A notable belief surrounding the festival is that if a lamp goes out during the ritual, it is considered inauspicious. This occurrence is said to indicate that the prayers were not conducted with complete devotion or that negative energies may be affecting the household.

The Five Elements In A Lamp

Traditional clay lamps are made from the five elements of nature, mirroring the human body. The clay represents earth, water is mixed to soften it, while exposure to sunlight and wind symbolizes air and sky. Fire completes the process when the lamp is lit, representing energy and transformation. Lighting such a lamp during Bhai Dooj is believed to invite courage, prosperity, and positive vibrations into the home.

Spiritual Meaning Of A Lamp Going Out

If the lamp flickers or extinguishes unexpectedly, it is interpreted as a sign that the deities are displeased or that spiritual alignment is disrupted. Astrologically, it may indicate obstacles in one’s desires or the presence of negative energy in the surroundings. To counteract this, devotees are encouraged to relight the lamp with full focus and devotion, ensuring purity of thought and intention.

A burning lamp embodies joy, devotion, and divinity. Clay and lamps are associated with Mars and the earth element, ghee represents wealth and Venus, and sesame oil symbolises Saturn. This tradition, dating back to Vedic times, continues to hold immense cultural and spiritual significance. When lit with reverence, the lamp becomes a conduit connecting the soul with the divine, radiating positivity and sanctity throughout the environment.