The sacred festival symbolising eternal affection, trust, and the pure bond between brothers and sisters, Bhai Dooj, will be celebrated this year on Wednesday, October 23, 2025. According to the Hindu calendar, the Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in Kartik month will begin on October 22 at 8:17 PM and conclude on October 23 at 10:47 PM. Since the Udaya Tithi (rising date) falls on October 23, both Bhai Dooj and Yam Dwitiya will be observed on this day.

This year, the festival coincides with the auspicious combination of Ayushman Yog and Sarvartha Siddhi Yog, which, according to astrology, enhances the benefits of religious activities. These Yogs are believed to bring longevity, good health, and prosperity to brothers.

Mythological Significance Of Bhai Dooj

Bhai Dooj is also known as Yam Dwitiya. As per hindu mythology, on this day, Yamuna, the daughter of the Sun God, invited her brother Yamraj for a meal, applied a tilak (vermilion mark) on his forehead, and blessed him with a long life. Since then, the day has been celebrated as a symbol of sibling affection. Sisters fast, perform prayers, and wish for their brothers’ longevity, while brothers promise protection and offer gifts in return.

If someone forgets to light the Yam Deepak (lamp dedicated to Yamraj) on Dhanteras, it can be lit on Bhai Dooj instead. Lighting nine lamps in the evening is also considered auspicious for invoking the blessings of the nine planets.

Auspicious Timings And Puja Rituals

The Abhijit Muhurat for Bhai Dooj puja will last from 12:15 PM to 1:30 PM, while the evening Choghadiya Muhurat from 5 PM to 6 PM is also considered favorable for tilak and worship.

On this day, sisters are advised to tie together in a green cloth or handkerchief, three handfuls of whole green moong, one cardamom, one clove, five Gomti Chakras, and some Durva grass, making three knots. After rotating it seven times around their brother, they should keep it in the northeast corner of the house and chant the following mantra 11 or 21 times:

“Ganga puje Yamuna ko, Yami puje Yamraj ko, Subhadra puje Krishna ko,

Jyon-jyon Ganga Yamuna neer bahe, mere bhai ki aayu badhe, phale-phoole.”

After chanting, the pouch should be placed under a Peepal tree.

In the evening, lighting a four-faced lamp (Choumukha Deepak) dedicated to Yamraj at the house entrance is believed to bring stability and remove obstacles from the brother’s life.

Remedies For Wealth And Prosperity

For financial growth, brothers and sisters can together write “Shreem Hreem Shree” on five Gomti Chakras using saffron and sandalwood, worship them, and then place them in a money locker or cash box.

To dispel negativity, move a piece of alum (fitkari) seven times in an anti-clockwise direction around the brother’s body, from head to toe, and then throw it at a crossroads or into fire. This ritual is believed to ward off evil forces and attract positive energy into the home.

Zodiac-Wise Gift Suggestions fFor Bhai Dooj 2025

Choosing a gift based on zodiac signs not only strengthens sibling bonds but also brings good fortune and harmony.

Aries: Red items enhance enthusiasm and vigor in relationships.

Red items enhance enthusiasm and vigor in relationships. Taurus: White gifts or sweets maintain affection and sweetness.

White gifts or sweets maintain affection and sweetness. Gemini: A green plant adds freshness and vitality to the bond.

A green plant adds freshness and vitality to the bond. Cancer: Study materials promote wisdom and success.

Study materials promote wisdom and success. Leo: Red attire boosts confidence and love.

Red attire boosts confidence and love. Virgo: Gold, silver, or diamond gifts bring prosperity and luck.

Gold, silver, or diamond gifts bring prosperity and luck. Scorpio: Maroon clothes or décor strengthen emotional stability.

Maroon clothes or décor strengthen emotional stability. Sagittarius: Gold or silver items or chocolates spread happiness.

Gold or silver items or chocolates spread happiness. Capricorn: Woolen garments symbolise care and warmth.

Woolen garments symbolise care and warmth. Aquarius: Yellow outfits bring positivity and joy.

Yellow outfits bring positivity and joy. Pisces: Blue clothing or décor enhances trust and emotional depth.

These thoughtful zodiac-based gifts add a deeper, meaningful touch to the festival, making Bhai Dooj 2025 not only a celebration of love but also a day of blessings, prosperity, and spiritual connection.

