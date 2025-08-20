Bhadrapad Vinayaka Chaturthi 2025 — Know Date, Puja Muhurat, Significance, And More

Lord Ganesha, revered as Vighnaharta, the remover of obstacles, is worshipped every month during Vinayaka Chaturthi. In 2025, the Bhadrapada Vinayaka Chaturthi will be observed on August 27.

Considered the deity of wealth, prosperity, and good fortune, Lord Ganesha is believed to bless devotees with happiness and success. Here’s a look at the date, timings, rituals, and significance of this auspicious day.

Date And Muhurat Of Vinayaka Chaturthi 2025:

The Chaturthi tithi of the Bhadrapada month will begin on August 26 at 1:54 PM and conclude on August 27 at 3:44 PM.

Ganpati Puja Muhurat: 11:05 AM to 1:40 PM on August 27

Why Bhadrapada Vinayaka Chaturthi Is Special?

This day marks the beginning of the grand Ganesh Chaturthi festival, celebrated with devotion and unity across families and communities. The festival continues for 10 days, with Lord Ganesha’s idols installed in homes and public pandals for worship.

Moon Sighting Prohibited

On this day, moon sighting is considered inauspicious. On August 27, the moonrise will be at 9:28 AM, while the moonset will be at 8:57 PM. Devotees are advised to avoid looking at the moon during this period.

Puja Rituals Of Vinayaka Chaturthi

On Vinayaka Chaturthi, devotees visit Ganesha temples and offer Durva grass garlands, jaggery, and ghee to the deity. Chanting “Om Gam Ganapataye Namah” 11 times is considered auspicious. It is believed that observing these rituals helps in removing debts, sorrows, and establishing peace and harmony in the family.

