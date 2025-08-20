Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionAja Ekadashi 2025: Vrat Paran Timing, Rituals, And All You Need To Know About This Auspicious Fast

Aja Ekadashi 2025: Vrat Paran Timing, Rituals, And All You Need To Know About This Auspicious Fast

Aja Ekadashi fast will conclude (Pāraṇ) today, and devotees must follow certain rules during the Pāraṇ ritual. Even a small mistake is said to nullify the fast, leaving wishes unfulfilled.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 06:21 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Today marks the auspicious observance of Aja Ekadashi, a sacred fast dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It is believed that those who worship Lord Vishnu on this day are blessed with divine grace, and the doors of Vishnu Lok are opened for them. The Aja Ekadashi fast will conclude (Pāraṇ) on August 20, and devotees must follow certain rules during the Pāraṇ ritual. Even a small mistake is said to nullify the fast, leaving wishes unfulfilled.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 — Know What To Do And Avoid On The First Day Of Puja

Why Is Tulsi Eaten During Aja Ekadashi Pāraṇ?

Tulsi (holy basil) is considered extremely dear to Lord Vishnu, and Ekadashi fasting is dedicated to Him. Any offering made to Lord Vishnu on Ekadashi is regarded as incomplete without Tulsi leaves. During the Pāraṇ, devotees traditionally first place Tulsi leaves in their mouth. This act symbolizes the successful completion of the fast and is believed to invoke Lord Vishnu’s special blessings. Consuming Tulsi after the fast also signifies its conclusion and represents the devotee’s devotion.

Pāraṇ Timings For Aja Ekadashi

The Pāraṇ for Aja Ekadashi will take place on August 20, between 5:53 AM and 8:29 AM.

What Should Be Eaten During Aja Ekadashi Pāraṇ?

  • Rice: Although rice is prohibited during the Ekadashi fast, it is considered auspicious to consume rice on the next day, Dwadashi, while breaking the fast. Scriptures mention that eating rice during Pāraṇ ensures freedom from negative rebirths.
  • Cow’s Ghee: Food prepared with cow’s ghee should be part of the meal, as it not only enhances the sanctity of the ritual but also benefits health.
  • Amla (Indian Gooseberry): Amla holds special significance in Ekadashi rituals. Consuming it during Pāraṇ is believed to bestow unbroken marital bliss, good health, and the blessing of children.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 20 Aug 2025 06:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Aja Ekadashi Ekadashi 2025 Aja Ekadashi Vrat Paran Vrat Paran Timing Paran Rituals
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM, Ministers, UT CMs To Lose Post If Arrested On Serious Charges: Govt To Introduce Bills In LS
PM, Ministers, UT CMs To Lose Post If Arrested On Serious Charges: Govt To Introduce Bills In LS
World
Border Talks, Rare Earth, Fertilisers, Taiwan – How Wang Yi’s Visit To India Went
Border Talks, Rare Earth, Fertilisers, Taiwan – How Wang Yi’s Visit To India Went
Cities
782 Evacuated After 2 Mumbai Monorails Stall Due To Overcrowding; Passengers Recall Panic Amid ‘No Air, No AC’
782 Evacuated After 2 Mumbai Monorails Stall Due To Overcrowding; Passengers Recall Panic Amid ‘No Air, No AC’
Cities
Maharashtra Rains Kill 10; Mumbai Paralysed By Record 300 Mm Deluge, Shinde Visits Affected Areas
Maharashtra Rains Kill 10; Mumbai Paralysed By Record 300 Mm Deluge, Shinde Visits Affected Areas
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Rahul Gandhi Sends Flying Kiss to BJP Supporters During Voter Rights Yatra in Bihar
Breaking News: CP Radhakrishnan Introduced as NDA VP Candidate; PM Appeals to Opposition | ABP NEWS
Parliament Session Erupts As Opposition Protests Alleged Vote Theft, Demands Discussion
NDA Seeks Consensus For CP Radhakrishnan As Vice President, Opposition Likely To Field Candidate
Viral News: Major Incidents Reported Across India From Gorakhpur Accident To Ludhiana Drug Mafia Violence
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Turning Study Abroad Dreams Into Reality: What Needs to Change For Indian Students
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget