Today marks the auspicious observance of Aja Ekadashi, a sacred fast dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It is believed that those who worship Lord Vishnu on this day are blessed with divine grace, and the doors of Vishnu Lok are opened for them. The Aja Ekadashi fast will conclude (Pāraṇ) on August 20, and devotees must follow certain rules during the Pāraṇ ritual. Even a small mistake is said to nullify the fast, leaving wishes unfulfilled.

Why Is Tulsi Eaten During Aja Ekadashi Pāraṇ?

Tulsi (holy basil) is considered extremely dear to Lord Vishnu, and Ekadashi fasting is dedicated to Him. Any offering made to Lord Vishnu on Ekadashi is regarded as incomplete without Tulsi leaves. During the Pāraṇ, devotees traditionally first place Tulsi leaves in their mouth. This act symbolizes the successful completion of the fast and is believed to invoke Lord Vishnu’s special blessings. Consuming Tulsi after the fast also signifies its conclusion and represents the devotee’s devotion.

Pāraṇ Timings For Aja Ekadashi

The Pāraṇ for Aja Ekadashi will take place on August 20, between 5:53 AM and 8:29 AM.

What Should Be Eaten During Aja Ekadashi Pāraṇ?

Rice: Although rice is prohibited during the Ekadashi fast, it is considered auspicious to consume rice on the next day, Dwadashi, while breaking the fast. Scriptures mention that eating rice during Pāraṇ ensures freedom from negative rebirths.

Cow's Ghee: Food prepared with cow's ghee should be part of the meal, as it not only enhances the sanctity of the ritual but also benefits health.

Amla (Indian Gooseberry): Amla holds special significance in Ekadashi rituals. Consuming it during Pāraṇ is believed to bestow unbroken marital bliss, good health, and the blessing of children.

