Bhadrapad Amavasya 2025: Follow These Auspicious Practices On Amavasya To Bring Blessings

Bhadrapad Amavasya 2025: Follow These Auspicious Practices On Amavasya To Bring Blessings

Bhadrapad Amavasya provides a sacred opportunity to honour ancestors, seek blessings, and perform rituals for spiritual and planetary harmony.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 06:59 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bhadrapad Amavasya 2025: Amavasya, the new moon day dedicated to remembering ancestors, holds deep importance in Hinduism. It is believed that on this day, ancestors descend from Pitru Lok (the realm of ancestors) to visit the earth, expecting food and water offerings from their descendants.

ALSO READ: Bhadrapad Amavasya 2025 — Know All About The Date, Significance, Puja Vidhi, Tarpan And Vrat

This year, Bhadrapad Amavasya is considered highly auspicious. However, there has been some confusion over whether it will fall on August 22 or August 23.

According to the Hindu calendar, Bhadrapad Amavasya will begin on August 22, 2025, at 11:55 AM and end on August 23, 2025, at 11:35 AM. Since the Amavasya tithi will be valid during sunrise on August 23, the main observance will take place on that day. Falling on a Saturday, it will also be observed as Shanischari Amavasya. It is believed that rituals and donations performed on this day bring multiplied blessings and merit.

Five Auspicious Practices On Amavasya

  • Take a holy dip in a river, pond, or reservoir at dawn, offer water to the Sun God, and flow sesame seeds into the running water.
  • In the evening, light a mustard oil lamp under a Peepal tree, remember your ancestors, and circumambulate the tree seven times.
  • Perform pind daan on the riverbank for the peace of ancestors’ souls and offer charity or donations to the needy or Brahmins.
  • Conduct special rituals for Kaal Sarp Dosh (a planetary affliction) to seek relief.
  • Worship Lord Shani on this day, as Amavasya coincides with Saturday, to pacify Saturn’s influence.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 22 Aug 2025 06:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Amavasya 2025 Bhadrapad Amavasya 2025 Auspicious Rituals For Bhadrapad Amavasya Bhadrapad Amavasya Shubh Muhurat
Preferred Sources
Read more
