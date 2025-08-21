Bhadrapad Amavasya 2025 — Know All About The Date, Significance, Puja Vidhi, Tarpan And Vrat

Bhadrapad Amavasya 2025: In Hinduism, every new moon day or Amavasya is considered sacred, but Bhadrapad Amavasya holds even greater significance. This special day is dedicated to performing rituals for ancestors, offering tarpan, observing fasts, and seeking blessings for prosperity and peace at home.

In 2025, Bhadrapad Amavasya will be observed on Saturday, 23 August 2025. As per the Hindu Panchang, Amavasya Tithi begins on 22 August at 11:55 AM and ends on 23 August at 11:35 AM.

Why Bhadrapad Amavasya 2025 Is Special

This Amavasya is also known as Kushgrahani Amavasya and Pithori Amavasya. The name Kushgrahani comes from the tradition of collecting sacred Kush grass on this day, believed to hold immense spiritual benefits. It is called Pithori Amavasya because mothers observe fasts for the long life, prosperity, and well-being of their children. On this occasion, women also prepare 64 dough idols of Yoginis and worship them.

Key Rituals Of Bhadrapad Amavasya 2025

Holy Bath And Sankalp: Devotees wake up before sunrise during Brahma Muhurta, take a holy dip in rivers or bathe at home with Ganga water, then offer Arghya to the Sun God and take a vow to observe the Amavasya vrat.

Devotees wake up before sunrise during Brahma Muhurta, take a holy dip in rivers or bathe at home with Ganga water, then offer Arghya to the Sun God and take a vow to observe the Amavasya vrat. Pitru Tarpan: To honour ancestors, water mixed with sesame seeds and Kush grass is offered while facing the south direction. This ritual is believed to bring blessings and remove obstacles.

To honour ancestors, water mixed with sesame seeds and Kush grass is offered while facing the south direction. This ritual is believed to bring blessings and remove obstacles. Charity And Food Donation: Donating food, clothes, grains, or money is highly meritorious. Feeding Brahmins and the needy is considered especially auspicious on this day.

Donating food, clothes, grains, or money is highly meritorious. Feeding Brahmins and the needy is considered especially auspicious on this day. Vrat And Devotion: Many devotees observe a strict fast, some follow a fruit-only diet, and spend the day in devotion to Lord Vishnu or Lord Shiva.

Many devotees observe a strict fast, some follow a fruit-only diet, and spend the day in devotion to Lord Vishnu or Lord Shiva. Lighting Diyas To Remove Negativity: Lighting earthen lamps at night is believed to drive away negative energies and invite positivity, peace, and harmony into the home.

The Spiritual Importance Of Bhadrapad Amavasya

Bhadrapad Amavasya is not just about rituals and fasting. It is a day of ancestral worship, charity, devotion, and self-purification. By observing the rituals with faith, families are blessed with happiness, prosperity, and peace in life.