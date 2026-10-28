‘Anyone Between 15 To 45..’: BJP Chief Nitin Nabin Says No Need To Divide Gen Z, Gen Alpha

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP president Nabin dismissed generational labels for young people.

He defined youth by desire for change, hard work.

Age does not define youth, but perseverance does.

BJP conducts youth interactions, encouraging direct dialogue.

Panaji, Oct 28 (PTI) BJP president Nitin Nabin on Wednesday said there was no need to differentiate young people as Gen Z, Gen Alpha or other generations, asserting that anyone driven to bring change through hard work and perseverance should be considered young.

Youth should not be defined by age alone. A person remains young as long as there is a desire to bring change and move ahead in life, Nabin said, interacting with youth at the 'Yuva Samvad' programme organised by the BJP in Panaji.

The remarks come at a time when youth-led protests, driven largely by Gen Z, have been held in several parts of the country. The Opposition Congress has also been holding youth outreach events in various cities.

Referring to the growing use of generational labels such as Gen Z and Gen Alpha, Nabin said there was no need to differentiate or divide young people on such grounds.

"Today's youth should not be divided into different categories. A young person is someone who wants to struggle, move forward and believes that through hard work and perseverance, they can bring change in their life, state and country," he said.

Nabin said the definition of youth should not be restricted to a particular age group, adding that people remain young as long as they retain the desire to bring change and move forward in life.

"As long as there is a desire in a person to bring about change, to struggle and move ahead, that person is young, whether they are 15 or 40-45 years old," he maintained.

Nabin said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been holding interactions with young people through its youth wing and that the programme was meant to encourage direct dialogue with them.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and state BJP president Damodar Naik were also present on the occasion.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)