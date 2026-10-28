Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hardeep Puri nominated for Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh.

This nomination ensures his continuation as a Union Minister.

L Murugan's resignation necessitated this November 12 by-election.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has been nominated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha by-election from Madhya Pradesh, indicating that he will continue as a minister in the Narendra Modi government.

Puri's current term as a Rajya Sabha MP is due to end on November 25. On Wednesday, October 28, the BJP announced his candidature for the seat that fell vacant following the resignation of L Murugan. Puri is currently a Rajya Sabha member from Uttar Pradesh.

BJP names Hardeep Singh Puri as its candidate for Rajya Sabha bypoll from Madhya Pradesh https://t.co/9BNT2Ke5ND — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2026

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the by-election on October 22. Polling in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 12.

According to the ECI, the vacancy arose on October 14, 2026, following Murugan's resignation. His term in the Upper House was originally scheduled to end on April 2, 2030.

The notification for the by-election will be issued on October 26. The last date for filing nominations is November 2, while scrutiny will take place on November 3. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until November 5.

Voting will be held from 9 am to 4 pm on November 12, with counting scheduled for 5 pm the same day. The entire election process is to be completed by November 16.

Puri, a former diplomat, has been a Union Cabinet Minister since 2021 and currently holds the Petroleum and Natural Gas portfolio. He has also served as the Union Minister for Urban Development.

Speculation Over Puri's Ministerial Position

Puri, a former Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, joined the BJP in January 2014. In 2019, the party fielded him from Amritsar in the Lok Sabha elections, but he lost to Congress candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla.

Speculation over Puri's ministerial position grew after the BJP announced its candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh without including his name. This prompted questions about whether he would continue as a minister and fuelled speculation about a possible expansion of the Modi Cabinet.

His nomination from Madhya Pradesh has now put an end to those questions.

Puri's Nomination Comes Amid Oil Market Uncertainty

Puri's nomination comes amid an oil crisis linked to tensions between Iran and the United States, as India navigates diplomatic challenges over its crude oil purchases.

On Tuesday, Puri said Indian refineries would buy crude oil from suppliers offering the best prices, as the country prioritises its energy security amid uncertainty in global markets.

"I have never felt any pressure," Puri said.

India's purchases of Russian crude oil have attracted international attention. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Western countries have sought to reduce Moscow's oil revenues.