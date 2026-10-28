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English NewsCitiesMan Marries Myanmar Woman In Hyderabad, Sends 3 Friends To Rape Her For 5 Months; Landlord Rescues

Man Marries Myanmar Woman In Hyderabad, Sends 3 Friends To Rape Her For 5 Months; Landlord Rescues

An 18-year-old woman in Hyderabad alleges her husband confined her and sent three friends to sexually assault her. Police have arrested three accused.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 28 Oct 2026 12:07 PM (IST)

An 18-year-old woman from Myanmar has alleged that her husband repeatedly confined her to a rented house in Hyderabad and allowed three of his friends to sexually assault her over five months. The alleged abuse came to light on October 23, when the landlord broke open the door after finding the house locked from outside while attempting to collect pending rent.

Kanchanbagh police registered a case following the woman's complaint on Monday and arrested three accused on Tuesday. The woman's husband, identified as 30-year-old Mohammad Fayaz, remains absconding.

According to police, the four men have been booked under Sections 64(2)(m) (rape), 127(4) (wrongful confinement) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Woman Brought To Hyderabad From Bangladesh

According to the complaint, the woman, identified as Humaira Tamanna, was living in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, when she met Fayaz. He allegedly promised to marry her and brought her to India in May without informing her family.

The two married in Hyderabad three to four days after arriving in the city. About a month later, Fayaz allegedly brought three friends, identified as Ahmad Mujeeb, Noor Kamal and Zia-ur-Rehman, to stay at their rented accommodation.

Police said Fayaz, who is also a Rohingya refugee living in a camp in Hyderabad, allegedly confined his wife inside the house and repeatedly sexually assaulted her. He is accused of locking the house from outside before allowing his three friends to enter and assault her, as per reports.

The complaint states that two of the men threatened to kill her if she revealed the alleged abuse.

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Landlord Breaks Open Lock, Woman Seeks Help

The incident came to light around 10 pm on October 23, when the landlord visited the house to collect outstanding rent. After finding the door locked from outside and receiving no response, he broke open the lock and found the woman alone inside.

She subsequently contacted her family using another person's mobile phone and was taken to a relative's house in a refugee camp in the city.

"After hearing what she had gone through, the relatives brought her to the police on Monday," said Rajendranagar DCP S Srinivas.

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Police Record Statement At Bharosa Centre

Police officials recorded the woman's statement at the Bharosa Centre with the assistance of translators before sending her for a medical examination.

The main accused, who reportedly works at a hotel and has lived in the city's refugee camp for more than two years, is yet to be apprehended. The investigation is underway into the allegations against the four men.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 28 Oct 2026 12:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hyderabad Rape Case Hyderabad Crime News Kanchanbagh Police
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