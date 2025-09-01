Ahoi Ashtami Vrat 2025 — Know Date, Puja Muhurat, Puja Samagri, And More

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionAhoi Ashtami Vrat 2025 — Know Date, Puja Muhurat, Puja Samagri, And More

Ahoi Ashtami Vrat 2025 will be observed on 13 October. Dedicated to the well-being of children, this sacred Hindu fast is marked with star worship, puja rituals, and the wearing of the Syahu mala.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 05:40 PM (IST)
Ahoi Ashtami is one of the most important Hindu fasting rituals observed by mothers for the long life and prosperity of their children. Much like Karwa Chauth, which is kept for the well-being of the husband, this vrat is dedicated to the happiness and protection of sons and daughters. In 2025, Ahoi Ashtami falls on 13 October, observed with great devotion across India and by Hindu families worldwide.

Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Date And Puja Timings

  • Kartik Krishna Ashtami Tithi Begins: 13 October 2025, 12:24 PM
  • Tithi Ends: 14 October 2025, 11:09 AM
  • Puja Muhurat: 05:53 PM – 07:08 PM
  • Star Worship Time: Around 06:17 PM
  • Moonrise Time: 11:20 PM

Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Vrat Vidhi

On this sacred day, mothers observe a strict fast from dawn until dusk without consuming food or water. The fast is broken only after sighting the stars in the evening sky, symbolising divine blessings for children’s well-being. Some women choose to complete the vrat after seeing the moon at night. The occasion is also referred to as Ahoi Aathe.

Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Puja Samagri

The puja rituals require an image of Ahoi Mata, a vrat katha book, a water-filled kalash, flowers, incense sticks, ghee diya, roli, akshat (rice grains), turmeric, cow’s milk, dry flour, and a decorated karva. Women also include traditional items of adornment such as red chunari, bangles, sindoor, bindi, kajal, and alta as part of the rituals.

The Importance Of The Syahu Mala

A significant tradition during Ahoi Ashtami is the wearing of the Syahu mala. This consists of a silver locket known as Syahu, tied with red thread and worn around the neck after being sanctified with roli during puja. It is usually worn until Diwali. Symbolically, this mala is believed to bless children with long life and good health, while astrologically, the silver locket strengthens the position of the Moon and represents peace.

Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Significance

The observance of Ahoi Ashtami is more than a ritual for many. It is an expression of a mother’s devotion and unconditional love for her children. By fasting, praying, and offering devotion to Ahoi Mata and the stars, women seek divine blessings of health, longevity, and prosperity for their offspring.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 01 Sep 2025 05:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Ahoi Ashtami Vrat Date Ahoi Ashtami Puja Timings
