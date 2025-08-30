Two Pradosh Vrats To Be Observed In September 2025: Know Dates, Muhurat, And More

In September 2025, devotees of Lord Shiva will observe two significant Shukra Pradosh Vrats, which fall on September 5 and September 19. Pradosh Vrat, observed on the Trayodashi Tithi, is considered highly auspicious in Hindu tradition as it is especially dear to Lord Shiva. The Shiva Chalisa also mentions: “Trayodashi Vrat kare hamesha, tan nahin take rahe klesha”, meaning those who observe this fast are freed from sorrow, poverty, and suffering.

First Shukra Pradosh Vrat – September 5, 2025

The first Shukra Pradosh Vrat will be observed on Friday, September 5, 2025. This vrat is believed to bless devotees with prosperity, material comforts, wealth, and harmony in married life. It is also said to remove financial hardships.

Tithi Duration: September 5, 2025, 4:08 AM – September 6, 2025, 3:12 AM

Puja Muhurat: 6:38 PM – 8:55 PM

Second Shukra Pradosh Vrat – September 19, 2025

The second Shukra Pradosh Vrat will fall on Friday, September 19, 2025. This vrat is observed for freedom from life’s troubles and for marital well-being. Married women especially keep this fast for the long life of their husbands. It is also believed to bring victory over enemies and relief from suffering.

Tithi Duration: September 18, 2025, 11:24 PM – September 19, 2025, 11:36 PM

Puja Muhurat: 6:21 PM – 8:43 PM

Offerings And Bhog

On Shukra Pradosh Vrat, offerings such as kheer, sweets, panchamrit, bhang, dhatura fruit, and barley sattu are presented to Lord Shiva.

Charity And Donations

As Friday is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi and Shukra Dev, and Lord Shiva favors white offerings, devotees are encouraged to donate milk, curd, white sweets, and white clothes. Alongside this, donating grains, fruits, money, and clothes to the needy is considered highly meritorious.

