BJP Councillor's Husband Accused Of Rape, Says 'Nothing Will Happen To Me' In Viral Clip

A woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district has accused the husband of a BJP councillor of raping her at knifepoint, filming the assault and later using the video to repeatedly threaten and sexually exploit her. The allegations have sparked widespread outrage after a purported video of the accused making threats went viral on social media.

The accused has been identified as Ashok Singh, the husband of a councillor from the Rampur Baghelan Nagar Parishad affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party. In the viral clip, Singh is allegedly heard abusing a police officer and telling the survivor that nothing would happen to him even if she complained, while the woman is heard crying and speaking about approaching the authorities.

📍Satna, Madhya Pradesh

Ashok Singh, BJP Leader

- Raped a Woman

- Went to the Victim's House to Rape her again

- Recorded Video of the Assault



Saying that it's a BJP Government & Nothing will happen to him.



Woman Raped Six Months Ago

According to the survivor, the incident took place around six months ago, but she remained silent due to repeated threats to her life and the safety of her family. On Monday, she submitted a written complaint to Satna Superintendent of Police Hansraj Singh, following which the probe was handed over to Deputy Superintendent of Police Manoj Trivedi.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that Singh forcibly entered her house, raped her at knifepoint, recorded the act on his mobile phone and threatened to kill her and her family if she disclosed the crime. She further claimed that on December 20, he again approached her, molested her and renewed his threats, demanding compliance or warning that he would make the video public.

The survivor also alleged that Singh has a criminal background and had earlier been externed from the district, which, she said, emboldened him to act without fear. She claimed he frequently visits her shop, verbally abuses her and continues to intimidate her, creating a constant atmosphere of fear.

Raising concerns over police inaction, the woman said that despite approaching the police several days ago, no concrete steps had been taken and she fears for her safety. She has warned that the authorities would be responsible if any harm came to her or her family.

Police officials said they are examining all available evidence, including the authenticity of the viral video. No arrest had been officially confirmed at the time of reporting.