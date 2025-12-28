Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesBJP Councillor's Husband Accused Of Rape, Says 'Nothing Will Happen To Me' In Viral Clip

BJP Councillor's Husband Accused Of Rape, Says 'Nothing Will Happen To Me' In Viral Clip

The survivor also alleged that Singh has a criminal background and had earlier been externed from the district, which, she said, emboldened him to act without fear.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Dec 2025 09:31 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district has accused the husband of a BJP councillor of raping her at knifepoint, filming the assault and later using the video to repeatedly threaten and sexually exploit her. The allegations have sparked widespread outrage after a purported video of the accused making threats went viral on social media.

The accused has been identified as Ashok Singh, the husband of a councillor from the Rampur Baghelan Nagar Parishad affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party. In the viral clip, Singh is allegedly heard abusing a police officer and telling the survivor that nothing would happen to him even if she complained, while the woman is heard crying and speaking about approaching the authorities.

Woman Raped Six Months Ago

According to the survivor, the incident took place around six months ago, but she remained silent due to repeated threats to her life and the safety of her family. On Monday, she submitted a written complaint to Satna Superintendent of Police Hansraj Singh, following which the probe was handed over to Deputy Superintendent of Police Manoj Trivedi.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that Singh forcibly entered her house, raped her at knifepoint, recorded the act on his mobile phone and threatened to kill her and her family if she disclosed the crime. She further claimed that on December 20, he again approached her, molested her and renewed his threats, demanding compliance or warning that he would make the video public.

The survivor also alleged that Singh has a criminal background and had earlier been externed from the district, which, she said, emboldened him to act without fear. She claimed he frequently visits her shop, verbally abuses her and continues to intimidate her, creating a constant atmosphere of fear.

Raising concerns over police inaction, the woman said that despite approaching the police several days ago, no concrete steps had been taken and she fears for her safety. She has warned that the authorities would be responsible if any harm came to her or her family.

Police officials said they are examining all available evidence, including the authenticity of the viral video. No arrest had been officially confirmed at the time of reporting.

Published at : 28 Dec 2025 09:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video MP Crime BJP Councillor Husband Rape
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
BJP Councillor's Husband Accused Of Rape, Says 'Nothing Will Happen To Me' In Viral Clip
BJP Councillor's Husband Accused Of Rape, Says 'Nothing Will Happen To Me' In Viral Clip
Cricket
IND vs NZ ODIs: Rishabh Pant Out! This Keeper-Batter To Replace Him In ODIs
IND vs NZ ODIs: Rishabh Pant Out! This Keeper-Batter To Replace Him In ODIs
World
'Will Use Force': Putin Warns Ukraine Ahead Of Trump-Zelenskyy Meet
'Will Use Force': Putin Warns Ukraine Ahead Of Trump-Zelenskyy Meet
Cities
EC Releases Assam Draft Rolls After Special Revision, 10.5 Lakh Voter Names Deleted
EC Releases Assam Draft Rolls After Special Revision, 10.5 Lakh Voter Names Deleted
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking Update: Up: 2.79 Crore Names Deleted; Akhilesh Yadav Hits Out at BJP
Bihar Politics: JD(U) Sparks Fresh Row Over Rabri Devi’s Govt Bungalow, Demands Digging and Probe
Breaking News: Unnao Rape Case, CBI Moves Supreme Court Against Bail Decision
SIR Revision Ends: UP Voter Revision Sparks Political Row as 2.89 Crore Names Get Deleted
Breaking News: Shocking Attack in Haridwar: Accountability Questions Raised on Uttarakhand Police
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, New Zealand FTA To Face Rough Weather Ahead
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget